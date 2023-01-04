NCLAT directs Google to pay 10% of Rs 1,337.76 crore penalty; refuses interim relief

The NCLAT direction came in response to a petition filed by Google, which accused the tech giant of abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in the Android mobile device ecosystem, claiming that the decision is a setback for Indian users and will raise the price of such devices in the country.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal directed Google to pay 10 per cent of the Rs 1,337.76 crore penalty imposed by fair trade regulator CCI on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

However, the two-member bench refused to grant an immediate stay of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) penalty and said that any order would be issued after hearing from other parties.

The appellate tribunal has issued notices to CCI and has been directed to schedule a hearing on the interim stay on February 13.

On October 20, 2022, CCI fined Google Rs 1,337.76 crore for anti-competitive practices in relation to Android mobile devices. CCI also ordered the internet giant to stop engaging in various unfair business practices in its October ruling.

Google filed an appeal with the NCLAT, an appellate authority over the CCI, against any direction issued, decision made, or order passed by the regulator. Google has requested an interim stay of the penalty in its petition.

Google said Android has greatly benefited Indian users, developers, and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) while also powering India's digital transformation.

Additionally, it claimed that the Director General (DG) had copied and pasted paragraphs from foreign authorities' rulings.

