Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alphabet stock loses $100 billion after new AI chatbot gives wrong answer

    Concerns that competitor Microsoft may strengthen its position in the search engine industry with a buzzy new AI-equipped service increased after news that advertising material for the Google parent company's new artificial intelligence chatbot featured false information.

    Alphabet stock loses USD 100 billion after new AI chatbot gives wrong answer gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 9, 2023, 12:37 PM IST

    Alphabet Inc's market worth decreased by $100 billion on Wednesday as a result of its new chatbot providing false information in a promotional video and a disappointing trade show, fueling concerns that the Microsoft Corp. competitor is gaining distance on Alphabet Inc.

    During regular trading, Alphabet shares fell as much as 9%, with volumes nearly double the 50-day moving average. After hours, they reduced their losses and were nearly flat. With Wednesday's losses excluded, the stock has gained 15% since the start of this year after losing 40% of its value last year.

    Also Read | 'New day for search...' CEO Satya Nadella as Bing with ChatGPT powers unveiled

    Google has been on its heels after OpenAI, a startup Microsoft is backing with around $10 billion, introduced software in November that has wowed consumers and become a fixation in Silicon Valley circles for its surprisingly accurate and well-written answers to simple prompts.

    Google did not get into specifics regarding how and when it will incorporate Bard into its primary search function during its live-streamed presentation.

    Also Read | Google unveils AI chatbox Bard, will take on ChatGPT

    Microsoft said at an event the previous day that a ChatGPT-integrated version of their Bing search had already been made available to the public. Just before the presentation, Mountain View, California-based Google found Bard's inaccuracy. On Wednesday, Microsoft stock increased by almost 3%; in after-hours trade, it remained unchanged.

    Alphabet posted a short GIF video of Bard in action via Twitter, promising it would help simplify complex topics, but it instead delivered an inaccurate answer. The search and advertising behemoth is allegedly bringing in founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page to speed up its efforts in order to stay up with OpenAI and competitors.

    Also Read | Microsoft revamps Bing search engine, Edge browser with ChatGPT built in

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2023, 12:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Opinion Budget 2023 raises strong foundation of Modi's self-reliant India

    Budget 2023 raises strong foundation of Modi's self-reliant India

    eBay to fire 500 employees cut workforce by 4 per cent in a bid to reduce costs gcw

    eBay to fire 500 employees, cut workforce by 4% in a bid to reduce costs

    RBI reduces pace of interest rate hikes but hints at more to come as core inflation remains high - adt

    RBI reduces pace of interest rate hikes but hints at more to come as core inflation remains high

    Communication tech firm Zoom joins layoff spree, axes approx 1,300 jobs - adt

    Communication tech firm Zoom joins layoff spree, cuts 1,300 jobs

    New day for search Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella as Bing with ChatGPT powers unveiled gcw

    'New day for search...' CEO Satya Nadella as Bing with ChatGPT powers unveiled

    Recent Stories

    Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project of national importance, says Bombay HC; dismisses plea of Godrej & Boyce - adt

    Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project of national importance, says Bombay HC; dismisses plea of Godrej & Boyce

    Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan spotted together on Propose Day, fans say, 'hope love has found its way back' vma

    Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan spotted together on Propose Day, fans say, 'hope love has found its way back'

    Hindenburgs report on Adani tarnished Indias image Supreme Court agrees to hear pleas on February 10 AJR

    'Hindenburg's report on Adani tarnished India's image': SC agrees to hear pleas on February 10

    Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya attend Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's wedding- see picture RBA

    Did Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya attend Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's wedding?

    football Ronaldo or Messi; Haaland or Mbappe? Fernando Torres picks the present and future stars snt

    Ronaldo or Messi; Haaland or Mbappe? Fernando Torres picks the present and future stars

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon