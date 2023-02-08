Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'New day for search...' CEO Satya Nadella as Bing with ChatGPT powers unveiled

    Microsoft hopes that beefing up Bing with ChatGPT will radically update online search by providing ready-made answers using multiple sources instead of the familiar list of links to outside websites. ChatGPT has sparked a gold rush in artificial intelligence technology (AI) with more than 100 million users testing the bot's capabilities, receiving essays, speeches, or law exam results within seconds.

    New day for search Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella as Bing with ChatGPT powers unveiled gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 8, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

    CEO Satya Nadella said that Microsoft's long-struggling Bing search engine will include the potent powers of language-based artificial intelligence, ushering in what he called a new era for online search.

    "It's a new day for search... The race starts today," Nadella said, marking the start of an unprecedented challenge to Google's two-decade dominance of the search engine market, using the technology created by the developers of AI bot ChatGPT.

    To the dismay of educators and school officials concerned about cheating, ChatGPT has spawned a gold rush in artificial intelligence technology (AI), with more than 100 million users testing the bot's skills and obtaining essays, speeches, or legal exam results within seconds.

    Also Read | Google unveils AI chatbox Bard, will take on ChatGPT

    By adding ChatGPT to Bing, Microsoft intends to replace the traditional list of links to other websites with ready-made responses culled from a variety of sources.

    According to Microsoft Vice President Yusuf Mehdi, "We put the AI model to our core search ranking engine and we witnessed the highest spike in relevance in two decades."

    ChatGPT was created by California-based firm OpenAI, which was established in 2015. With backing from Elon Musk among others, Microsoft has signed a new multi-billion dollar contract with OpenAI after investing $1 billion in the company in 2019. Search is Google's golden cash cow and any serious challenge to its dominance seemed unthinkable until ChatGPT burst onto the scene two months ago.

    Also Read | Apple may launch iPhone 16 Ultra in 2024, may cost more than Pro Max model: Report

    With 84 percent of the global search engine market share, Google's search engine generates tens of billions of dollars in ad sales each quarter, accounting for more than two thirds of the tech giant's overall income. In the previous year, Bing had a mere 9% market share.

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    G20 travellers can use UPI for payments at select airports RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das AJR

    'G20 travellers can use UPI for payments at select airports': RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

    GVK Group rebuffs Rahul Gandhi's remarks, says, 'No pressure from Adani to sell Mumbai Airport' - adt

    GVK Group rebuffs Rahul Gandhi's remarks, says, 'No pressure from Adani to sell Mumbai Airport'

    RBI Monetary Policy: Reserve Bank of India hikes repo rate to 6.5%; Know highlights from Governor's address - adt

    RBI Monetary Policy: Reserve Bank of India hikes repo rate to 6.5%; Know highlights from Governor's address

    RBI Monetary Policy Updates: Governor Shaktikanta Das announces MPC statement; check details AJR

    RBI Monetary Policy Updates: Governor Shaktikanta Das announces MPC statement; Repo rate hiked by 25 bps

    Turkey Syria earthquake Apple Google pledge to donate to relief recovery efforts gcw

    Turkey, Syria earthquake: Apple, Google pledge to donate to relief, recovery efforts

    Recent Stories

    Jennifer Lopez loses temper on husband Ben Affleck at Grammys, know details here vma

    Jennifer Lopez loses temper on husband Ben Affleck at Grammys, know details here

    Exclusive TV actress and cancer survivor Chhavi Mittal shares inspirational story; reveals how social media helped her RBA

    Exclusive: Actress, cancer survivor Chhavi Mittal shares inspirational story; reveals how social media helped

    football Will Declan Rice move out of West Ham United for a better future? Here is what club director admits-ayh

    Will Declan Rice move out of West Ham United for a better future? Here's what club director admits

    G20 travellers can use UPI for payments at select airports RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das AJR

    'G20 travellers can use UPI for payments at select airports': RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

    GVK Group rebuffs Rahul Gandhi's remarks, says, 'No pressure from Adani to sell Mumbai Airport' - adt

    GVK Group rebuffs Rahul Gandhi's remarks, says, 'No pressure from Adani to sell Mumbai Airport'

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon