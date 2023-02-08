'New day for search...' CEO Satya Nadella as Bing with ChatGPT powers unveiled

Microsoft hopes that beefing up Bing with ChatGPT will radically update online search by providing ready-made answers using multiple sources instead of the familiar list of links to outside websites. ChatGPT has sparked a gold rush in artificial intelligence technology (AI) with more than 100 million users testing the bot's capabilities, receiving essays, speeches, or law exam results within seconds.

CEO Satya Nadella said that Microsoft's long-struggling Bing search engine will include the potent powers of language-based artificial intelligence, ushering in what he called a new era for online search.

"It's a new day for search... The race starts today," Nadella said, marking the start of an unprecedented challenge to Google's two-decade dominance of the search engine market, using the technology created by the developers of AI bot ChatGPT.

By adding ChatGPT to Bing, Microsoft intends to replace the traditional list of links to other websites with ready-made responses culled from a variety of sources.

According to Microsoft Vice President Yusuf Mehdi, "We put the AI model to our core search ranking engine and we witnessed the highest spike in relevance in two decades."

ChatGPT was created by California-based firm OpenAI, which was established in 2015. With backing from Elon Musk among others, Microsoft has signed a new multi-billion dollar contract with OpenAI after investing $1 billion in the company in 2019. Search is Google's golden cash cow and any serious challenge to its dominance seemed unthinkable until ChatGPT burst onto the scene two months ago.

With 84 percent of the global search engine market share, Google's search engine generates tens of billions of dollars in ad sales each quarter, accounting for more than two thirds of the tech giant's overall income. In the previous year, Bing had a mere 9% market share.