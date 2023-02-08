Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Microsoft revamps Bing search engine, Edge browser with ChatGPT built in

    The new Bing now features the option to start a chat in its toolbar, which then brings you to a ChatGPT-like conversational experience. As for the new Bing experiences, Microsoft will show these GPT-based results in a box on the right side of the search results page. These will pop up when you search for facts that Bing knows the answer to.
     

    Microsoft revamps Bing search engine Edge browser with ChatGPT built in gcw
    First Published Feb 8, 2023, 3:49 PM IST

    The race to dominate AI is picking up speed. After Google unveiled Bard, a rival to ChatGPT, Microsoft unveiled a brand-new iteration of Bing and the Edge browser. According to Microsoft's blog post, the new Bing is powered by a "new, next-generation OpenAI big language model that is more effective than ChatGPT and tailored exclusively for search."

    According to Microsoft, Bing and Edge will deliver fresher online experiences, and its AI-powered technologies will revolutionise how people find information. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that artificial intelligence has made it an enormously exciting moment at the outset of the surprise event.

    Also Read | 'New day for search...' CEO Satya Nadella as Bing with ChatGPT powers unveiled

    The debut of the improved versions of the Bing search engine and the Edge browser was the main attraction of the event hosted at Microsoft's Redmond Campus in Washington. The search engine, simply known as the "new" Bing, has a number of unique features.

    Bing, according to Microsoft, will provide immediate answers to queries and inspire users to be more inventive. A "new" next-generation language model from OpenAI that has been specially tailored for search will power the improved search engine. This time, the business has incorporated a fresh method dubbed the "Prometheus Model" to boost relevance and provide the most recent responses.

    Also Read | Google unveils AI chatbox Bard, will take on ChatGPT

    Similar to the conversation option on You.com, Bing likewise has a dedicated Chat area on the main menu. The chatbot responded to the presenter's search query for "Mexico Tour Tips" with a comprehensive list of items or a travel plan. The extra sources and feedback tabs on Bing's chat interface are the only things that set it apart from ChatGPT. Up to 100 languages may be translated with the new Bing Chat.

    Meanwhile, the updated Edge browser features an AI-powered copilot. The Edge comes with a new look, rounded corners and a fluid UI. The tech giant has been preparing for Bing and AI integration since 2017.

    San Francisco-based startup OpenAI made ChatGPT available for public testing in November of last year. The application reached an average daily user base of 13 million in less than a week. The software acquired 100 million users at the highest rate ever recorded in Internet history in just two months.

    Also Read | Apple may launch iPhone 16 Ultra in 2024, may cost more than Pro Max model: Report

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2023, 3:49 PM IST
