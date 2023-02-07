Google unveils AI chatbox Bard, will take on ChatGPT

Google unveiled an experimental conversation AI service called Bard, as it races to catch up with the wildly popular chatbot ChatGPT from the Microsoft-backed firm OpenAI. The service will be initially opened up to "trusted testers" before making it more widely available to the public in the coming weeks, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in a blogpost.

Google has introduced Bard, an alternative to ChatGPT that uses its own language model, LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications). The development was first reported by CEO Sundar Pichai during an earnings call a few days prior to the release. As the AI-powered platform received favourable feedback from users all across the world, Google management referred to ChatGPT as being in "code red" prior to the call.

Google claims in a blog post that it is making Bard available to "trusted testers" in advance of making it more freely accessible to the general public in the upcoming weeks. Contrarily, ChatGPT is accessible for free testing. In just two months, it just reached 100 million users.

To put it simply, Google Bard is an AI-powered chatbot that can converse with users and provide answers to a variety of questions. According to Google, Bard uses online resources to produce original, excellent replies. LaMDA, Google's language model built on the Transformer neural network architecture, serves as the brain of Google's chatbot. Interestingly, ChatGPT utilises the Transformer-based GPT-3 language paradigm.

Google Bard is currently only accessible to a small group of people for testing purposes. A "lightweight model version of LaMDA" that Google is offering uses a lot less processing resources. This will make it possible for Google to get more input.

"We'll combine external input with our own internal testing to ensure Bard's solutions meet a high threshold for quality, safety, and groundedness in real-world knowledge," the post states.

Google says this will allow it to offer the chatbot to more users and gather feedback to help address challenges around the quality and accuracy of the chatbot’s responses.

Bard aims to bring together the depth of human knowledge with the strength, humour, and inventiveness of our massive language models. It uses data from the internet to deliver original, excellent answers.

According to Google, Bard can serve as a creative outlet and a springboard for curiosity, enabling you to teach a 9-year-old about recent scientific discoveries made by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope or learn more about the top football strikers of the moment before receiving drills to hone your skills.

Google’s announcement follows wide speculation that Microsoft is about to bring the AI chatbot ChatGPT to its search engine Bing, following a multi-billion dollar investment in the firm behind it, OpenAI.