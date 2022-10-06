Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akasa Air to let flyers bring pets on board from November 1

    The airline said it will allow one pet per person on board with weight up to 7 kgs. "We will now allow pets on board on Akasa fights as part of our commitment to creating an inclusive travel experience," Belson Coutinho, Co-Founder plus CMO, Akasa Air, said at a press conference.

    Akasa Air to let flyers bring pets on board from November 1
    Late investor Rakesh Jhunjhnwala co-founded Akasa Air, India's newest airline, will allow passengers to bring their pets on board from next month. Flyers can now bring their domesticated cats and dogs on flights beginning November 1, with bookings beginning October 15.

    The airline stated that each passenger will be allowed one pet weighing up to 7 kilos. "As part of our commitment to delivering an inclusive travel experience, we will now accept pets on board Akasa flights," stated Belson Coutinho, Co-Founder and CMO of Akasa Air.

    "In our first phase of pet policy we will allow domesticated cats and dogs. We will progressively enhance our pet policy going forward," the airline added. Only Tata-owned Air India now permits passengers to travel with dogs.

    Also Read | Reliance Jio True 5G Beta trials from October 5; services to begin in these cities

    Meanwhile, Akasa Air, which began operations on August 7 of this year, has a fleet of six aircraft and plans to add one every 15 days. "We are on track to get 18 aircraft by the end of this fiscal year, 72 in five years," said CEO and founder Vinay Dube.

    On October 7, the airline will make its inaugural flight from Delhi to Bangalore. The company anticipates 300 flights every week by the end of October, up from 30 flights per day today. This year, Akasa Air hopes to link eight cities: Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Delhi, Agartala, and Guwahati.

    Dube described the airline's performance in the first sixty days as "satisfactory." "We are really thrilled, satisfied with our results," Dube said at the New Delhi conference. He also stated that the airline is "on track" with its ambitions.

    Also Read | Gourmet meals to yummy desserts: Air India introduces new menu in domestic flights; Details here

    Last Updated Oct 6, 2022, 3:10 PM IST
