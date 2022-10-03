Gourmet meals to yummy desserts: Air India introduces new menu in domestic flights; Details here

Air India has unveiled a specially curated menu for its domestic passengers with effect from October 1, ahead of the start of festive season in the country. The new in-flight menu, featuring an assortment of gourmet meals, trendy appetisers and decadent desserts, showcases India’s locally sourced culinary influence.

Tatas-owned Air India has introduced a new in-flight menu on domestic routes amid the onset of the festive season. Since being acquired by the Tatas in January of this year, the loss-making airline has been working to reform services, expand its fleet, and raise its total market position in the rapidly rising domestic aviation field.

The new in-flight menu, featuring an assortment of gourmet meals, trendy appetisers and decadent desserts, showcases India's locally sourced culinary influence, it said in a release. The menu was introduced on October 1.

"The new menu options have been carefully selected to ensure that flyers enjoy a gourmet meal with a focus on health and well-being... We are pleased to launch this new menu on domestic flights, and we are also hard at work revamping the international menu," stated Sandeep Verma, Air India's Head of Inflight Services.

Some media reports stated that business class passengers can expect buttery and flaky croissants, sugar-free dark chocolate oatmeal muffins, cheese and truffle oil scrambled egg with chives, mustard cream coated chicken sausage, and other dishes for breakfast, followed by fish curry, chicken chettinad, potato podimas, and other dishes for lunch.

For economy class, breakfast will consist of cheese mushroom omelette, dry jeera aloo wedges, garlic tossed spinach and maize, followed by a delicious vegetable biryani, Malabar chicken curry, and mixed vegetable poriyal for lunch. The passengers will enjoy vegetable fried noodles, chilli chicken, and blueberry vanilla pastry, coffee truffle slice for high-tea.

Air India presented 'Vihaan.AI' last month, a comprehensive transformation plan with a precise five-year road map under which the airline wants to have a 30% domestic market share and considerably expand its foreign operations.

Meanwhile, Vistara, a joint venture of Tatas and Singapore Airlines, began broadcasting live television channels on its Dreamliner aircraft on October 1.

