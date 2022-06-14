Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Airtel unveils new Xstream multiplex in Metaverse; Details here

    In addition to English and Hindi, the multiplex will allow sampling of top original series and movies with content pieces such as the first episode of an OTT original or the first minutes of a movie in regional languages.

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 14, 2022, 5:35 PM IST

    Airtel has introduced a new Xstream multiplex on the Partynite Metaverse platform as an expansion of its premium service. Airtel's Xstream multiplex will include 20 screens and access to content catalogues from key OTT partners via the application.

    Users may see a YouTube video of the multiplex experience and download the "Partynite Metaplex" software for Android and Windows smartphones from their respective app stores.

    In addition to English and Hindi, the multiplex will allow sampling of top original series and movies with content pieces such as the first episode of an OTT original or the first minutes of a movie in regional languages. After subscribing to a plan, viewers will have full access. It provides an immersive content experience with many engagement layers, allowing users to connect with the Partynite Metaverse.

    Also Read | Bharti Airtel acquires around 25% stake in Bengaluru based startup Lavelle Networks

    The concept was devised by Gamitronics, the inventor of Partynite, a blockchain-powered digital parallel world, and imagined by Essence, Airtel's integrated media agency of record.

    According to the firm, the Airtel Xstream multiplex provides a "immersive multimedia experience with numerous engagement levels, allowing users to participate on Partynite Metaverse."

    "Airtel's Xstream multiplex delivers a larger-than-life experience, bringing together Web 3.0 apps and immersive storytelling, as well as a variety of content from our partners," stated Shashwat Sharma, Director - Marketing, Airtel.

    "Everyone in India enjoys movies and other forms of entertainment. We hope to reach a bigger audience through the metaverse, allowing content fans a chance to try Airtel's Xstream Premium offering and therefore contributing in driving greater adoption," Sharma continued.

    Also Read | Reliance Jio introduces cheapest recharge plan at Re 1; All you need to know about it

    Last Updated Jun 14, 2022, 5:38 PM IST
