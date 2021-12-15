  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Reliance Jio introduces cheapest recharge plan at Re 1; All you need to know about it

    The lowest recharge package in the nation provides customers with 100MB of data, after which the speed is decreased to 64kbps.

    Reliance Jio introduces cheapest recharge plan at Re 1 All you need to know about it gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 15, 2021, 7:55 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Reliance Jio has introduced a new recharge package that is the cheapest accessible from any cellular company in the nation. The new plan is priced at Re 1 and has a validity period of 30 days. The new plan, which has already been updated on Reliance Jio's website, is suitable for those who do not want to acquire more data than is really essential. The lowest recharge package in the nation provides customers with 100MB of data, after which the speed is decreased to 64kbps. The new package costs Re 1 and provides consumers with 100MB of data valid for 30 days. The new recharge plan is accessible in the MyJio app's "Value" section under the "Other Plans" menu.

    This implies that even if a consumer recharges ten times with this plan, they may obtain 1GB of data for just Rs 10, the lowest price available from any other cellular carrier. This comes after Reliance Jio raised the prices of its unlimited prepaid plans last month, following Airtel and Vodafone Idea. Following the latest change, the new introductory plan starts at Rs 91 instead of Rs 75 and includes 3GB of monthly internet data and 50 SMS for 28 days.

    Also Read | Reliance Jio unveils JioPhone Next; Know all its features

    Aside from the basic plan, the old Rs 129 prepaid package is now Rs 155 with a 28-day validity period. Users may get 2GB of internet bandwidth per month and 300 SMS messages. Following that, the Rs 179 (formerly Rs 149), Rs 239 (previously Rs 199), and Rs 299 (previously Rs 249) plans all provide up to 28 days of validity and 2GB of internet data. Plans with a 56-day validity period – Rs 399 and Rs 444 – now cost Rs 479 and Rs 533, respectively, and now offer up to 2GB of internet capacity each day.

     

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2021, 7:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Oppo launches its first foldable smartphone Find N know all about features specs and more gcw

    Oppo launches its first foldable smartphone 'Find N'; know all about features, specs and more

    Uber Eats becomes first company to deliver food in space details inside Watch video gcw

    Uber Eats becomes first company to deliver food in space, details inside; Watch video

    Google employees may lose pay get fired for not complying with vaccination rules Report gcw

    Google employees may lose pay, get fired for not complying with vaccination rules: Report

    Realme to host virtual event on December 20, company to unveil three new technologies gcw

    Realme to host virtual event on December 20, company to unveil 'three new technologies'

    Instagram users can reply to comments with reels Heres everything you need to know gcw

    Instagram users can reply to comments with reels; Here's everything you need to know

    Recent Stories

    Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's wedding: Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya steals limelight in a lehenga SCJ

    Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's wedding: Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya steals limelight in a lehenga

    Centre brings 4 crucial decisions regarding voting Aadhaar linked ID 4 registration attempts and more gcw

    Centre brings 4 crucial decisions regarding voting; Aadhaar-linked ID, 4 registration attempts and more

    Kate Winslet on intimate scenes in Titanic with Leonardo DiCaprio; actress says 'It was Really Amazing' RCB

    Kate Winslet on intimate scenes in Titanic with Leonardo DiCaprio; actress says 'It was Really Amazing'

    Malaika Arora to Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, this is where the stars were seen today drb

    Malaika Arora to Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, this is where the stars were seen today

    India approves USD 10 billion incentive plan to attract semiconductor display manufacturers gcw

    India approves $10 billion incentive plan to attract semiconductor, display manufacturers

    Recent Videos

    Lakhimpur Kheri case MoS Home Ajay Mishra loses temper, abuses media

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: MoS Home Ajay Mishra loses temper, abuses media

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Clashes erupt after 3 PFI leaders detained in Uppinangady; Sec 144 imposed in Dakshina Kannada-ycb

    Dakshina Kannada tense after PFI men try to storm police station; 9 cops injured

    Video Icon
    Viral Video Chinese meet Major 'Keen' Kumar at LAC

    Viral Video: Chinese Army meets Major 'Keen' Kumar at LAC

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC: If we are clinical, that would stand us in good stead - JFC Owen Coyle after OFC drub-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: If we are clinical, that would stand us in good stead - JFC’s Owen Coyle after OFC drub

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 29): Greg Stewart's hat-trick helps Jamshedpur FC rout Odisha FC 4-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 29): Greg Stewart's hat-trick helps Jamshedpur FC rout Odisha FC 4-0

    Video Icon