Reliance Jio introduces cheapest recharge plan at Re 1; All you need to know about it

Reliance Jio has introduced a new recharge package that is the cheapest accessible from any cellular company in the nation. The new plan is priced at Re 1 and has a validity period of 30 days. The new plan, which has already been updated on Reliance Jio's website, is suitable for those who do not want to acquire more data than is really essential. The lowest recharge package in the nation provides customers with 100MB of data, after which the speed is decreased to 64kbps. The new package costs Re 1 and provides consumers with 100MB of data valid for 30 days. The new recharge plan is accessible in the MyJio app's "Value" section under the "Other Plans" menu.

This implies that even if a consumer recharges ten times with this plan, they may obtain 1GB of data for just Rs 10, the lowest price available from any other cellular carrier. This comes after Reliance Jio raised the prices of its unlimited prepaid plans last month, following Airtel and Vodafone Idea. Following the latest change, the new introductory plan starts at Rs 91 instead of Rs 75 and includes 3GB of monthly internet data and 50 SMS for 28 days.

Aside from the basic plan, the old Rs 129 prepaid package is now Rs 155 with a 28-day validity period. Users may get 2GB of internet bandwidth per month and 300 SMS messages. Following that, the Rs 179 (formerly Rs 149), Rs 239 (previously Rs 199), and Rs 299 (previously Rs 249) plans all provide up to 28 days of validity and 2GB of internet data. Plans with a 56-day validity period – Rs 399 and Rs 444 – now cost Rs 479 and Rs 533, respectively, and now offer up to 2GB of internet capacity each day.