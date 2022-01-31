  • Facebook
    Bharti Airtel acquires around 25% stake in Bengaluru based startup Lavelle Networks

    Lavelle Networks specialises in Software-defined wide area network solutions and it serves a range of industry segments. Its platform has connected several thousands of Indian enterprises from the nation's largest financial institutions to e-commerce networks, Airtel said in a filing.

    Bharti Airtel acquires around 25% stake in Bengaluru based startup Lavelle Networks
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Jan 31, 2022, 1:37 PM IST
    Telecom giant Bharti Airtel has acquired nearly 25% stake in Bengaluru-based technology startup Lavelle Networks, founded in 2015, which specialises in Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) solutions and serves a range of industry segments.

    Through this deal signed for an undisclosed amount, Lavelle aims to utilise its enterprise data network as Digital India is racing away to applications, cloud and software. The technology start-up also expects that its early market access will be accelerated due to its partnership with Bharti Airtel.

    

    “We are pleased to support Lavelle’s growth journey and excited to collaborate with them to take their world-class solutions to enterprise customers in the fast growing Indian NaaS market. With our end-to-end solutions play and brand trust, we are uniquely positioned to serve the needs of India’s fast growing digital economy,” Ajay Chitkara, director and CEO, Airtel Business, said in an official statement.

    “This also aims to bring ‘Made in India’ products and solutions for enterprises by offering cutting edge technology and cost efficiencies,” Airtel said.

    NaaS or Network as a service is a digital platform, which is built to address emerging connectivity needs of enterprises.

    Airtel shares up 1.84% at Rs 729.10 in early Monday afternoon trade on BSE.

    Shyamal Kumar, co-founder and CEO, Lavelle Networks, in turn, said the company is “excited that its product and early market success will now be massively accelerated by this transformational partnership with Airtel”.

    Last Updated Jan 31, 2022, 1:37 PM IST
