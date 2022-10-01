Airtel launches 5G service in 8 cities, pan India rollout by March 2024

Sunil Bharti Mittal said the nation's oldest private telecom operator is launching 5G mobile services in eight major cities and will cover most parts by March 2023 and the entire country by March 2024.

Bharti Airtel is launching 5G telecom services in eight cities, including four metros, on Saturday and will progressively cover the entire country by March 2024, its chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said. He stated at the IMC 2022 that the nation's oldest commercial telecom operator is starting 5G mobile services in eight major cities and plans to serve the majority of the country by March 2023 and the whole country by March 2024.

"Today marks the beginning of a new era during the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' season, which will offer fresh energy, awareness, and opportunity for everyone in the country," Mittal remarked. He further said the rural areas, which faced some shortfall in services so far, will now get access to them.

Also Read | Jio 5G will roll out across India by December 2023, announces Mukesh Ambani

According to Mittal, the telecom industry implemented the prime minister's Digital India vision, without which the epidemic would have decimated the country. He also praised industry colleague and Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani for his efforts in advancing 4G in India. "He forced us to run to keep up with him," Mittal said.

The head of Bharti Enterprises also applauded PM Modi's 'Make in India' push, admitting that he never imagined India would become a manufacturing centre, particularly for electronics. "However, this is now a reality," he continued.

Also Read | India gets 5G: PM Modi launches 5G telecom services, calls it 'historic day'

According to Mittal, the 'Start-Up India' vision has also assured that new unicorns are formed every month, and 5G technology would offer the required boost to emerging entrepreneurs. Mittal concluded his speech by stating that the operator's 5G telecom services will be introduced in eight locations, including four metros, and would gradually reach the entire country by March 2024.