Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Airtel launches 5G service in 8 cities, pan India rollout by March 2024

    Sunil Bharti Mittal said the nation's oldest private telecom operator is launching 5G mobile services in eight major cities and will cover most parts by March 2023 and the entire country by March 2024.
     

    Airtel launches 5G service in 8 cities pan India rollout by March 2024 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 1, 2022, 2:11 PM IST

    Bharti Airtel is launching 5G telecom services in eight cities, including four metros, on Saturday and will progressively cover the entire country by March 2024, its chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said. He stated at the IMC 2022 that the nation's oldest commercial telecom operator is starting 5G mobile services in eight major cities and plans to serve the majority of the country by March 2023 and the whole country by March 2024.

    "Today marks the beginning of a new era during the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' season, which will offer fresh energy, awareness, and opportunity for everyone in the country," Mittal remarked. He further said the rural areas, which faced some shortfall in services so far, will now get access to them.

    Also Read | Jio 5G will roll out across India by December 2023, announces Mukesh Ambani

    According to Mittal, the telecom industry implemented the prime minister's Digital India vision, without which the epidemic would have decimated the country. He also praised industry colleague and Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani for his efforts in advancing 4G in India. "He forced us to run to keep up with him," Mittal said.

    The head of Bharti Enterprises also applauded PM Modi's 'Make in India' push, admitting that he never imagined India would become a manufacturing centre, particularly for electronics. "However, this is now a reality," he continued.

    Also Read | India gets 5G: PM Modi launches 5G telecom services, calls it 'historic day'

    According to Mittal, the 'Start-Up India' vision has also assured that new unicorns are formed every month, and 5G technology would offer the required boost to emerging entrepreneurs. Mittal concluded his speech by stating that the operator's 5G telecom services will be introduced in eight locations, including four metros, and would gradually reach the entire country by March 2024.

    Last Updated Oct 1, 2022, 2:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jio 5G will roll out across India by December 2023 announces Mukesh Ambani gcw

    Jio 5G will roll out across India by December 2023, announces Mukesh Ambani

    Commercial LPG cylinder price slashed by Rs 25 5 effective from today check latest rates gcw

    Commercial LPG cylinder price slashed by Rs 25.5, effective from today; Check latest rates

    5G launch in India Delhi Airport Terminal 3 is now 5G ready 20 times faster connectivity promised gcw

    5G launch in India: Delhi Airport Terminal 3 is now 5G-ready, 20-times faster connectivity promised

    FEMA authority approves Xiaomi s Rs 5551 crore seizure dubbed as India s biggest ever gcw

    FEMA authority approves Xiaomi's Rs 5,551 crore seizure, dubbed as India's biggest ever

    Apple to executive sacked over vulgar comment in viral TikTok video Here is what he said gcw

    Top Apple executive sacked over vulgar comment in viral TikTok video; Here's what he said

    Recent Stories

    India women maintain 4th spot in ODI and T20I charts-ayh

    India women maintain 4th spot in ODI and T20I charts

    Mallikarjun Kharge abides by 'one person, one post' formula, resigns as Rajya Sabha LoP AJR

    Mallikarjun Kharge abides by 'one person, one post' formula, resigns as Rajya Sabha LoP

    I was imagining the crowd and CSK entering the stadium - Ruturaj Gaikwad on playing in Chennai Super Kings-ayh

    'I was imagining the crowd and CSK entering the stadium' - Gaikwad on playing in Chennai

    5G launch in India: PM Narendra Modi test driving a car in Europe from Delhi using 5G AJR

    5G launch in India: PM Narendra Modi test driving a car in Europe from Delhi using 5G

    How India sank Chinese attempts to torpedo AUKUS submarine deal

    How India sank Chinese attempts to torpedo AUKUS at IAEA

    Recent Videos

    5G is in India PM Modi gets demo of Jio new technology from Akash Ambani gcw

    5G is in India: PM Modi gets demo of Jio's new technology from Akash Ambani

    Video Icon
    Womens Asia Cup 2022: It was Deepti Sharma awareness that she took the bails off - India Harmanpreet Kaur on Charlie Dean run out during England ODIs-ayh

    'It was Deepti's awareness that she took the bails off' - Harmanpreet on Charlie's run out

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets-ayh

    LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing - gps

    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/1st T20I: Felt good getting those wickets early - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Felt good getting those wickets early' - Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon