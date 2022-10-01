Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India gets 5G: PM Modi launches 5G telecom services, calls it 'historic day'

    PM Modi launched 5G services in India on Saturday. The 5G will first be rolled out in select metro cities and people will be able to experience 10 times the faster internet speed than 4G.

    5G is in India PM Modi launches 5G telecom services 13 cities to get it first gcw
    First Published Oct 1, 2022, 11:23 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services in India today in select cities. It is a four-day event, which is being held at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. The service is expected to progressively cover the entire country over the next couple of years. 

    While launching the 5G services, PM Modi said, "Historic day for 21st century of India. 5G technology will revolutionize the telecom sector. The launch of 5G is a gift from the telecom industry to 130 crore Indians. It is a step towards the new era in the country, is the beginning of infinite opportunities."

    He said, "New India will not remain a mere consumer of technology but will play an active role in the development and implementation of that technology. We will lead the technological advancements in the world."

    Following the exhibition's opening, PM Modi visited pavilions put up by several telecom carriers and technology companies to get a firsthand look at what 5G can achieve. He began at Reliance Jio's booth, where he saw the 'True 5G' gadgets on exhibit and experienced the use case through Jio Glass.

    He spent time learning the indigenous creation of end-to-end 5G technology, accompanied by Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and billionaires Mukesh Ambani of Reliance, Sunil Bharti Mittal of Bharti Airtel, and Kumar Mangalam Birla of Vodafone Idea. He then went to the Airtel, Vodafone Idea, C-DOT, and other companies' booths.

    Also Read | 5G is in India: PM Modi gets demo of Jio's new technology from Akash Ambani

    5G will first be available in certain urban areas, with users experiencing 10 times the internet speed of 4G. It is said to have a maximum data transfer rate of up to 20Gbps per second, which is more than 100Mbps per second. Currently, we can achieve up to 1Gbps with 4G. The major telecom companies like Jio and Airtel will first roll out 5G in four cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai. 

    India's biggest ever auction of telecom spectrum held recently had received a record Rs 1.5 lakh crore of bids, with Mukesh Ambani's Jio cornering nearly half of all the airwaves sold with a Rs 88,078 crore bid.

    Also Read | 5G launch in India: Delhi Airport Terminal 3 is now 5G-ready, 20-times faster connectivity promised

    Last Updated Oct 1, 2022, 12:20 PM IST
