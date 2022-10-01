Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jio 5G will roll out across India by December 2023, announces Mukesh Ambani

    Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani took the stage and said that Jio’s ‘true’ 5G services will reach all parts of the country by December 2023. Jio is rapidly progressing to roll out 5G services within this month.

    First Published Oct 1, 2022, 1:22 PM IST

    Billionaire Mukesh Ambani stated on Saturday that his telecommunications company, Reliance Jio, will provide 5G services across the country by December 2023.  Jio is making tremendous progress toward launching 5G services this month. To start with, Jio 5G services will be available in 4 cities Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai. These cities, Ambani previously confirmed, will get access to 5G services by Diwali.

    Speaking at the IMC 2022 event, Ambani said Jio will launch affordable 5G services and cover every nook and corner of the country by December 2023.  He said, “5G is much more than the next generation of connectivity technology. To my mind,it's foundational technology that unlocks full potential of other 21st century technologies, like Artificial Intelligence, Internet of things, Robotics, Blockchain and Metaverse.”

    He said, "5G and 5G-enabled digital solutions can bring affordable and high-quality education and skill development within the reach of common Indians. It will help young Indians realise their full potential by arming them with world class capabilities and competencies so that they can earn more and make India globally competitive."

    Emphasising on the importance, Ambani said, "5G can give high-quality healthcare to rural and distant places on a budget by converting current hospitals into smart hospitals with no extra money. This would make the services of the greatest physicians available digitally wherever in India." He further said that by increasing digitalisation and intelligent data management of agriculture, services, commerce, industry, informal sector, transportation, and energy infrastructure, 5G may bridge the divide between urban and rural India.

    "5G can make available the same powerful productivity tools to small-scale industry and commercial enterprises as are used by large capital-intensive businesses," he added.

