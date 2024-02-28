Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Airtel is doing away with plastic SIM cards, replacing them with recycled PVC SIMs

    Airtel has teamed up with Idemia Secure Transactions to introduce recycled PVC SIM cards, marking a significant step towards promoting circular business practices and reducing environmental impact.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 28, 2024, 10:49 PM IST

    Leading telecommunications service provider Airtel has announced a groundbreaking initiative to transition from virgin plastic to recycled PVC SIM cards in collaboration with Idemia Secure Transactions. This strategic move aligns with Airtel's dedication to promoting circular business practices. Idemia Secure Transactions, a division of the Idemia Group specializing in payment and connectivity solutions for various sectors, joins forces with Airtel to implement this innovative solution.

    Airtel emerges as the pioneer among telecom companies by embracing recycled plastic SIM cards, aiming to significantly reduce environmental impact. This switch is expected to curtail the production of over 165 tonnes of virgin plastic annually, thereby mitigating approximately 690 tonnes of CO2 equivalent emissions.

    The migration to recycled PVC SIM cards resonates with Airtel's overarching commitment to combat climate change. The company strives to foster sustainability by engaging with supplier partners and stakeholders to advocate waste reduction, recycling, and product reuse.

    In line with its environmental objectives, Airtel has set ambitious targets to slash greenhouse gas emissions across its operations. By FY 2030-31, the company aims to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50.2% from the base year of FY 2020-21. Additionally, Airtel pledges to decrease absolute scope 3 emissions by 42% during the same period.

    To achieve these goals, Airtel has initiated several initiatives, including the promotion of energy efficiency, the adoption of renewable energy sources, and the implementation of climate-resilient network infrastructure. These efforts underscore Airtel's commitment to sustainable development and environmental stewardship.

    Pankaj Miglani, Director of Supply Chain at Bharti Airtel, expressed enthusiasm about the initiative, stating, "We are delighted to announce yet another first as we continue to lead the Indian telecom industry. As a brand, we endeavor to align our efforts with various sustainable measures and contribute significantly towards India’s ambition to achieve net zero. Our collaboration with Idemia underscores our shared commitment to contributing to a sustainable future."

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2024, 10:49 PM IST
