Air India Express announces additional flights from Kuwait to Kannur; Check details

Air India Express has announced additional services from Kuwait to Kannur which will be operated twice a week from October 30. With the commencement of two more services per week, passengers in this sector will be relieved.

Kuwait City: In a big relief for passengers, especially the expatriates, Air India Express has announced additional services from Kuwait to Kannur which will be operated twice a week from October 30. With the commencement of two more services per week, passengers in this sector will be relieved.

On Mondays, the flight will leave Kannur at 4.40 am and reach Kuwait at 7.40 am. It will leave Kuwait at 8.40 am and reach Kannur at 4 pm. Kozhikode service days have also changed from November. There will be no service to Kuwait on Tuesdays and Fridays. Meanwhile, Air India Express has announced the winter schedule of flights from Bahrain to India. It will come into effect from October 29. There are daily services to Kozhikode. There will be flights to Kochi on Sunday, Monday, Thursday and Friday and to Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday and Wednesday. Kozhikode currently has a service of five days.

There is currently a two-day service to Kochi which will now be four days. There will be service to Mangaluru and Kannur on Sundays and Tuesdays. There will be daily service to Delhi as well. Currently, there are six services to Delhi.