    Adani Group opens India’s first ammunition-missile manufacturing complex in Uttar Pradesh

    The Adani Group has inaugurated two ammunition and missile facilities in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. These cutting-edge facilities, inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath and Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande, aim to bolster India's self-reliance and technological advancement in defence

    Anish Kumar
    First Published Feb 27, 2024, 7:49 AM IST

    Coinciding with the fifth anniversary of the Balakot airstrike 'Operation Bandar', leading Indian business conglomerate Adani Group on Monday inaugurated two mega ammunition and missile facilities at Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. The unveiling of the facilities coincided with the fifth anniversary of the Balakot airstrike ‘Operation Bandar’, a historic operation by the Indian Air Force that was a testimony to India’s strategic assertiveness over external threats. 

    As per the company the cutting-edge facilities were inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath and Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande.  

    "The facilities will provide a significant impetus to the nation’s self-reliance and technological advancement in defence," it said.

    The facilities are spread over 500 acres, the company will produce high-quality small, medium and large-calibre ammunition for the armed forces, paramilitary forces and police. 

    The facility has started rolling out small calibre ammunition, starting with 150 million rounds estimated at 25 per cent of India’s annual requirement. 

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said: "This is a moment of great pride. The facility is a testimony to Uttar Pradesh’s transformation into an industrial powerhouse and our commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative."

    Adani Defence & Aerospace has made the largest investment in the Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor, which will play a crucial role in developing a vibrant defence ecosystem, he said. 

    Adani Defence & Aerospace has commenced operations within 18 months of allocating land. Emphasizing the need for self-reliance in missiles and ammunition, General Manoj Pande said: "Recent geopolitical events have reemphasized the need for a reliable supply from internal sources for ammunition in preparedness for a long-drawn conflict."

    Adani Defence & Aerospace CEO Ashish Rajvanshi said: "The establishment of these ammunition and missile complexes represents a leap forward in our quest for self-reliance. With a planned investment of over Rs 3,000 crore, its impact extends far beyond the defence sector."

    "It will create over 4,000 jobs, with five times the multiplier effect on MSMEs and the local ecosystem benefiting from it indirectly," he said. 

    Last month, the group delivered an indigenously manufactured Drishti 10 Starliner Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) to the Indian Navy from its Hyderabad facility. Drishti 10 Starliner is an advanced intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) platform with 36 hours of endurance and 450 kg payload capacity.

