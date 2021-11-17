Urfi Javed gets trolled again for wearing sexy dress: netizens say, 'Zip toh bandh kar lo'

Urfi Javed is best known for her show Bigg Boss OTT, that was hosted by Karan Johar. She is one of the few stars known for her sartorial picks and is very active on her gram. She keeps posting stunning photos and videos. However, she ignores the trolls and lives life the way she wants.

Although, earlier today, Urfi had posted a video clip where she had shown her jaw-dropping makeover. She had captioned the video as, "If given a chance, would you still be loving the same life lol high you're living right now?" The clip shows that Urfi had worn a coloured pyjama and slippers. It also shows that she had also worn a turquoise coloured cut through attire that had a zip-open in the front. She was once again trolled for her sexy look. The clip showed Urfi transforming into a diva but as soon as internet users saw the same, she was trolled. They dropped mean and cheap comments and also schooled Urfi to dress properly.

The actress once again got trolled for her sexy look. People commented, "Worst wardrobe collection in the world." Another one wrote, "Yeh kya dress pehna hai." "Apka dress designer ko maanna padega, naya naya soch ke lata hai,". A third one wrote, "Lanat hai tum par." She was asked to close the zip of her attire by one of the users.

On the positive side, fans loved her look and also gave her compliments. She was called stunning, unique and shimmering by her sea of followers. Previously in an interview with ETimes, Urfi had said that no one liked getting trolled. As a kid, she had to live under many restrictions since her father was very conservative. Now that she is independent, she has stopped getting worked up about anything that happens in her life. She does not care about what people talk about her. She had also said that people love trolling her.

