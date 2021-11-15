Urfi Javed gets trolled for her dress; here is what netizens have to say

Bigg Boss fame Urfi Javed is known to have a bizarre fashion sense. Javed has time and again made headlines in regard to her outfits that have been both a hit and a miss among her fans. On Sunday, when she was snapped in a black cut-out dress, Javed became a target of social media users for her choice of outfit.

Ever since her pictures in the cut-down dress have gone viral on social media, the ex-contestant of Bigg Boss OTT has been receiving flak from the users. From religious comments to having an obnoxious fashion sense, people have had all sorts of comments for Javed.

The users played the role of fashion police, judging Javed for her black dress. One of the users wrote about how a Diwali bomb may have dropped on her outfit, while another called her ‘sister’ of Nia Sharma. There were also some who had said that Javed’s dress is very much inspired by that of American supermodel Kendall Jenner. Kendal was recently spotted wearing the same dress at a friend’s wedding. But, while people appreciated Kendal for her bold dress, Javed was trolled for the same.

This is not the first time that people have hot out at Javed for her fashion sense. In the past also, there have been several incidences wherein Javed was called out massively for her outfits. Whether it is a peach coloured backless crop top or wishing her fans for Diwali wearing a black bralette, Javed has grabbed eyeballs for her attires. Another body-hugging dress of hers that she wore in the past, was also at the radar of the fashion police.

While many may find her fashion choice to be nothing but bizarre, Javed clearly knows how to turn heads with her outfits. The Bigg Boss fame not only seems comfortable in whatever she chooses to wear but also flaunts her curves in them.

Have a look at what people had to say about her dress: