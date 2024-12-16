Zakir Hussain Net Worth: Know Grammy winning musician's assets, concert fee and total weath

Ace Table player Ustad Zakir Hussain passed away on Sunday at the age of 73. He was admitted to a hospital in San Francisco with heart related problems and as per reports was battling blood pressure related issues

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 16, 2024, 9:29 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 16, 2024, 9:29 AM IST

Ustad Zakir Hussain passed away on Sunday at the age of 73 at San Francisco. As the world mourns his loss, let's check out the ace table player's net worth, assets and the fees he used to charge per concert

article_image2

Ustad Zakir Hussain

Hussain boasts a net worth of approximately ₹8 crore ($1 million). Known for his exceptional talent, he charged between ₹5-10 lakh for each of his concerts, making him one of the most sought-after performers in the global music scene

article_image3

Ustad Zakir Hussain

Hussain made history as the first Indian to win three Grammy Awards. His accolades include Best Global Music Album, Best Global Music Performance, and Best Contemporary Instrumental Album. At the 2024 Grammys, he won Best Global Music Album for This Moment Moment with the fusion group Shakti

article_image4

Ustad Zakir Hussain's Awards

Hussain’s achievements extend beyond the Grammys. He has received India’s top civilian honors like Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan, alongside the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award. Internationally, he was awarded the USA’s National Heritage Fellowship and France's Officier of the Order of Arts and Letters

article_image5

Zakir Hussain Education

Zakir Hussain started his tabla training at the age of seven and began performing nationwide by the time he was 12. He balanced his passion for music with education, completing his schooling at St. Michael’s High School, Mahim, and graduating from St. Xavier’s College

