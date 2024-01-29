Bigg Boss 17 winner: Munawar Faruqui takes the trophy home, wins second reality show

Season 17 of Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss has come to an end and the winner of the season was declared on Sunday, January 28, 2024. Munawar Faruqui was made the winner of Bigg Boss 17 as he received the maximum vote from the audience. This is Munawar's second reality show win after 'Lock Up'. Abhishek Kumar was made the runner-up of the show. Mannara Chopra was the third contestant to be eliminated and Ankita Lokhande the fourth contestant to be out.

The top 5 contestants

Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mahashetty were the top 5 contestants of the show. Arun was the first to be evicted from the top 5, followed by Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra.

Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss 17, also known as Bigg Boss: Dil, Dimaag, and Dum Ka Game, is the 17th season of the Indian-Hindi language reality television series Bigg Boss. It premiered on Colors TV and JioCinema on October 15, 2023. Salman Khan hosted the show and the grand finale broadcast on January 28, 2024.