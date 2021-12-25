  • Facebook
    Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant criticises Umar Riaz-Rashami Desai's relationship, check out

    Rakhi Sawant and Devoleena Bhattacharjee were seen discussing about the relation of Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai in Bigg Boss 15 house. Read all details related to the same.    

    Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant criticises Umar Riaz-Rashami Desai's relationship, check out scj
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 25, 2021, 2:51 PM IST
    Bigg Boss 15 saw an episode where Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were arguing over patching up. The actress had confessed that she loved him, and this had made Karan very upset. The actor was also seen kissing the hand of Tejasswi. Later in the evening,  Rakhi Sawant and Devoleena Bhattacharjee were seen discussing about the relation of Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai.  

    The lady revealed that it was only for the cameras. She even told Umar that she came from a conservative house and his love affair with Rashami shall not be accepted. Now fans of Umar and Rashami are upset as people discuss them behind their back. Take a look at the tweets here.

    For the unversed, TV actor Nandish Sandhu had married actress, Rashami Desai. The actor had been married to Rashami for three years before they separated in 2015. The duo had fallen in love with one another on the sets of Uttaran, which was a popular show. They had got married in 2012, although issues started coming in their married life and then they headed for separation. 

    According to the actress, she was not feeling comfortable being herself during her marriage with Nandish. During an interview with News 18, Rashami said she had started feeling depressed. She also said that there used to be numbness in her. No one understood or took care of her when she was in depression. There was nobody to acknowledge her issue. 

    Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz's cousin brother slams designer Faizan Ansari's claims of fraud and bullying

    She also cited that her childhood was troubled, but thankfully her professional life was good. Her personal life was messy, but she realised that she was not answerable to anyone but to herself. The actress had also revealed that she was judged by a lot of people for her decision to move on in life. Talking about Rakhi, it looks like she is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to entertaining her sea of followers.

    Also read: Rakhi Sawant did it again; actress pulls Umar Riaz's pants

