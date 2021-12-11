Rakhi Sawant did it again; actress pulls Umar Riaz's pants

It looks like Rakhi Sawant is the biggest entertainer in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Here's why she pulled Umar Riaz's pants in the Bigg Boss house. Check the video to know about the same.

It looks like Rakhi Sawant is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to entertaining her sea of followers. She is lately in the Bigg Boss 15 house with her husband Ritesh. She was telling him that she would be waking everyone with a broom in her hand. As she enters the room, she is seen telling her housemates that, "Neither you sleep nor wake up at proper time.”

While doing that, she happens to wake up Umar Riaz. She removes his quilt and checks if he has worn pants. He had said no that he did not wear pants and so she lifted his quilt to check. She was also seen waking up Karan Kundrra. Nishant Bhatt addresses her as mummy, and Devoleena Bhattacharjee says that the Bigg Boss 15 home needs a mom like her.

These funny moments become ugly when Umar sees someone throwing vegetables in the din. Tejasswi Prakash reveals that she threw it as she had seen fungus on it and hence had taken the step to throw it. Rakhi tells Tejasswi that she did the wrong thing. Devoleena gets pissed and says that she should have asked someone before throwing anything in the dustbin. Tejasswi says that she does not need anyone's permission before throwing things in the dustbin. Tejasswi clarifies and says that she does not like to lie to others. Both Devoleena and Rakhi blame her, and it becomes frustrating for her, so she starts screaming.

On the flip side, Umar was seen posting photos of Rakhi's husband Ritesh Singh with his first wife. According to Rakhi, they are not divorced. In the photos, we can see that Ritesh is with his wife and a child. There is also a snap from the wedding mandap. We do not know how real it is but it looks like Ritesh and Rakhi had got married in 2019 in a secret wedding ceremony in Mumbai. Rakhi wanted him to be a part of Bigg Boss 15.