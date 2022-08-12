Planning to buy Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara? Here are few things to know about it

Are you planning to buy Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara? Here are few things to know about the New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid, India's most fuel efficient SUV, including price, engine, mileage, and more.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the brand's first mid-size SUV and first powerful hybrid. Recently introduced in India, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is anticipated to go on sale around the holiday season. The SUV was created in cooperation with Toyota as part of the two Japanese companies' global alliance, and it will be manufactured by the automaker at Toyota's factory in Karnataka.

On the other hand, Toyota's Grand Vitara generation will be known as the 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and will have identical specifications as the Vitara. The Strong Hybrid models of the New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, which have the greatest mileage in the nation, are its main selling point.

Affordable price: The Zeta Plus and Alpha Plus trim levels of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be offered, with a projected ex-showroom pricing of between Rs. 17 lakh and Rs. 18 lakh. The mild hybrid is anticipated to start at around Rs 9.50 lakh, while the strong hybrid models would be the range-topping options.

What's under the hood? An Atkinson Cycle 1.5-liter, three-cylinder engine from Toyota powers the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. The strong hybrid will be connected to a 177.6V lithium-ion battery pack, which with the aid of an eCVT produces a combined output of 114 horsepower and 122 Nm of torque, in contrast to the light hybrid, which will only have a petrol engine. The battery system is a self-charging device, therefore there is no need for an electrical outlet.

Is it efficient? The maximum mileage of any car in India is achieved by the 2022 Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid with a mileage of 27.9 km/l. It has a range of 1200 km with the aid of a 45 litre tank, making it the most fuel-efficient SUV currently on sale in India.

Know its competitors: The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, the company's flagship model, will directly compete with the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and, if only hybrids are taken into account, the Honda City Hybrid. But ultimately, it's a mid-SUV, and it'll be up against competition from cars like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, among others.