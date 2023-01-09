Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Honda midsize SUV officially teased, likely to debut this summer

    Honda does not offer any SUV in the Indian market at present. The new Honda SUV is expected to strengthen the company's line-up. The new Honda SUV has been designed at the Honda R&D Asia Pacific following extensive market surveys in India.

    First Published Jan 9, 2023, 5:40 PM IST

    The first teaser for Honda Cars India's future sport utility vehicle (SUV), which will make its world debut in the summer of 2023 and compete against popular sedans like the City and Amaze, was unveiled today.

    Following thorough market research in India, the new Honda SUV was developed at Honda R&D Asia Pacific. The business claims that it has been designed with consideration for consumers' evolving lifestyle needs and expectations for Honda's new SUV in terms of design and performance.

    The new Honda SUV appears to have a highly strong attitude and an aggressive front from the teaser image. It is equipped with LED DRLs and LED fog lights, much like the majority of modern cars. We anticipate LED taillights and headlights. It could have alloy wheels measuring 16 or 17 inches.

    Also Read | 'Best year ever': Mercedes-Benz India registers record volumes in 2022; E-Class highest selling model

    A touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument panel, automated climate control, and other amenities are anticipated for the next Honda SUV's cabin. A sunroof is something else we anticipate for the new Honda SUV.

    The new SUV's engine will probably be equipped with options for both pure gasoline and gasoline-hybrid engines. The latter appears likely given that Honda has emphasised the usage of hybrid engines and already incorporates the technology into several of its current vehicles.

    Also Read | Mahindra Thar 4x2 introduced in India, price starts at Rs 9.99 lakh; know features, other details

    At the moment, Honda sells the City (fourth, fifth, and hybrid models), Amaze, Jazz, and WR-V. According to sources, the fourth-generation City, fifth-generation City diesel, Amaze diesel, Jazz, and WR-V would be phased out by the end of FY23.

    In a recent news release, the business acknowledged that the SUV was chosen after doing "extensive market assessments in India." According to significant market research conducted in India on people's changing lifestyle needs and expectations from Honda for their new SUV in terms of design and performance, Honda R&D Asia Pacific Co., Ltd. created the all-new SUV.

    Also Read | Auto Expo 2023: Tata Motors likely to showcase Altroz EV, Punch EV, Avinya & more

    (Inputs from press release)

    Last Updated Jan 9, 2023, 5:40 PM IST
