Bajaj GoGo EV launched in India: Check features, price, range and more

Bajaj has introduced a new three-wheeler brand named Gogo in an effort to provide a better and enhanced travel experience. Three versions of the tech-loaded passenger cars have already been launched by the corporation. The lineup includes three variants—P5009, P5012, and P7012—designed to cater to diverse passenger needs. The highest model costs Rs 3,83,004 (ex-showroom), while the base model begins at Rs 3.26 lakh.

Bajaj GoGo EV: Features

Numerous cutting-edge innovations are included in the recently released three-wheeler. The list includes, among other things, a digital LCD instrument cluster, a mobile charger with USB Type A support system, a glove box, telematics integration under the TecPac provision, a telescopic fork at the front, a swing arm with a helical coil spring for the rear section, regenerative braking, and dual-tone upholstery.

Safety is a key focus, with Bajaj GoGo being the first in its segment to offer Auto Hazard and Anti-Roll Detection as standard. Other highlights include LED lighting, Hill Hold Assist, and a 5-year battery warranty, reinforcing its appeal as a dependable and eco-friendly urban mobility solution.

Bajaj GoGo EV: Battery and range

According to information provided by the manufacturer, the lowest trim, the P5009, has an advanced PMS motor that can provide 4.5 kW of peak power and 36 Nm of peak torque, while the top variations can produce up to 5.5 kW of power and 36 Nm of peak torque. While the latter is supposed to deliver 251 km on a complete top-up, the former offers a respectable range of 171 km on a single charge. In terms of charging time, the P5009 requires only 4.30 hours to get from 0% to 80% battery capacity. Customers can fully utilize it because it comes with an integrated charger.

Bajaj GoGo EV: Price

For an additional Rs. 3,200, interested buyers may get certain sophisticated features like park assist, hill hold assistance, anti-theft warning, and more. The purchase of the electric car requires a down payment of Rs. 24,999. You may get it by going to any of the company's authorized stores throughout the nation.

