Mahindra Thar 4x2 introduced in India, price starts at Rs 9.99 lakh; know features, other details

Mahindra & Mahindra unveiled the eagerly anticipated Mahindra Thar 4X2 in India. The 1.5-liter diesel model of the Mahindra Thar 2WD starts at 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the 2.0-liter turbo-petrol AT is priced at 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The AX (O) and LX trim levels for the Thar 2WD will be offered.

On the Thar 2WD, the company has also debuted a smaller 1.5-litre diesel engine with the same four cylinders as the XUV300, which is capable of producing 117 horsepower and 300 m of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is included with the Thar 2WD 1.5 diesel engine.

Additionally, the Thar 2WD 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine produces 152 horsepower and 320 Nm of torque and is coupled to a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Speaking of appearance, the Thar 2WD and 4WD have the same appearance and now come in two new exterior paint colours: Blazing Bronze and Everest White. The 2WD Thar will also be offered with hard-top choices.

A unique feature of the Thar 2WD is auto start/stop, which is controlled by a control panel located between the steering wheel and the driver's door. It has traction control and buttons for buttons. Hill descent control and door unlock/lock functions have been moved from the control panel to the centre console.

The Thar also has a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connection, power-adjustable outside mirrors, cruise control, and LED daytime running lights. The 4WD variants have also received an upgrade from the Indian manufacturer. Instead of a mechanical locking differential, the 4WD versions will now have an electrical brake locking differential.

(Photo: @AarizRizvi | Twitter)