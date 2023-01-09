Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mahindra Thar 4x2 introduced in India, price starts at Rs 9.99 lakh; know features, other details

    Deliveries of the new Thar will commence from January 14. Notably, these prices are introductory and will be applicable for the first 10,000 initial bookings. The automaker has also unveiled a smaller 1.5-litre diesel engine on the Thar 2WD which is the same four cylinder unit that can be found on the XUV300 and can produce 117hp and 300 m of torque.

    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Jan 9, 2023, 2:15 PM IST

    Mahindra & Mahindra unveiled the eagerly anticipated Mahindra Thar 4X2 in India. The 1.5-liter diesel model of the Mahindra Thar 2WD starts at 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the 2.0-liter turbo-petrol AT is priced at 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The AX (O) and LX trim levels for the Thar 2WD will be offered.

    Beginning on January 14, deliveries of the new Thar will be made. It should be noted that these rates are introductory and are only valid for the first 10,000 reservations.

    On the Thar 2WD, the company has also debuted a smaller 1.5-litre diesel engine with the same four cylinders as the XUV300, which is capable of producing 117 horsepower and 300 m of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is included with the Thar 2WD 1.5 diesel engine.

    Also Read | Auto Expo 2023: Tata Motors likely to showcase Altroz EV, Punch EV, Avinya & more

    Additionally, the Thar 2WD 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine produces 152 horsepower and 320 Nm of torque and is coupled to a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

    Speaking of appearance, the Thar 2WD and 4WD have the same appearance and now come in two new exterior paint colours: Blazing Bronze and Everest White. The 2WD Thar will also be offered with hard-top choices.

    Also Read | Auto Expo 2023: Fifth-Gen Lexus RX SUV teased ahead of India debut

    A unique feature of the Thar 2WD is auto start/stop, which is controlled by a control panel located between the steering wheel and the driver's door. It has traction control and buttons for buttons. Hill descent control and door unlock/lock functions have been moved from the control panel to the centre console.

    The Thar also has a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connection, power-adjustable outside mirrors, cruise control, and LED daytime running lights. The 4WD variants have also received an upgrade from the Indian manufacturer. Instead of a mechanical locking differential, the 4WD versions will now have an electrical brake locking differential.

    Also Read | Auto Expo 2023: Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV likely to debut in India

    (Photo: @AarizRizvi | Twitter)

