Retail Turns Bullish On Palantir Stock After Alex Karp-Led Company Announces 6 New 'Warp Speed' Customers At AIPCon

The new Warp Speed customers announced at the conference include defense technology companies Epirus, Red Cat Holding, Saildrone, Saronic, SNC, and Ursa Major.

Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 14, 2025, 12:00 PM IST

Data analytics company Palantir Technologies, Inc. (PLTR) held its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) Conference—the AIPCon—on Thursday. Following the event, the company announced new customer wins for its “Warp Speed” operating system.

Warp Speed is Palantir’s manufacturing operating system that adapts to businesses’ needs.

In December, the company announced its first Warp Speed cohort, which included companies committed to reindustrializing America’s manufacturing and production capabilities through advanced AI and technology. 

The inaugural members included Anduril Industries, L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX), Panasonic Energy of North America, and ShieldAI.

Following the 2025 AIPCon, Emily Nguyen, Head of Industrials at Palantir, said, “We designed Warp Speed to enable faster, safer, and more efficient production of formidable machinery that is critical to America’s leadership—from sea vessels to drones to propulsion systems.”

The new customers announced at the conference included defense technology companies Epirus, Red Cat Holding, Inc. (RCAT), Saildrone, Saronic, SNC, and Ursa Major. 

Palantir also announced Thursday a partnership with Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) to leverage its Foundry and AIP to accelerate the scaling of the latter’s aircraft manufacturing capabilities at its Georgia and Silicon Valley facilities. 

On Stocktwits, retail’s sentiment toward Palantir stock improved to ‘bullish’ (57/100) from the ‘neutral’ mood in the previous session amid the AIP chatter. However, the message volume stayed at ‘low’ levels.

pltr-sentiment.png PLTR sentiment and message volume March 14, as of 2:16 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

A bullish watcher commented that at $80, Palantir stock is a bargain buy.

Another user said the stock will likely return to the $120s and rally from there due to the many huge contracts the company has been securing. They see the stock headed “to the moon” by the end of 2025

Palantir stock ended Thursday’s session down 4.82% at $79.62 before gaining nearly a percent in the after-hours.

The stock is up a little over 5% year-to-date but traded notably off the Feb. 19 all-time intraday high of $125.41.

