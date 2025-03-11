Tata Harrier EV breaks cover: 500+ km range, AWD and cutting-edge tech!

Read Full Article

Tata Motors has introduced the Tata Harrier EV at the Tata.ev Day event in Pune, marking another addition to its electric vehicle line-up, reported the Free Press Journal. The firm appears to be getting ready for an official launch in the Indian market based on its attendance at many industry gatherings.

The Harrier EV is based on Tata's "Acti.ev" platform, which was created to maximize driving dynamics and economy, the report claims. The all-wheel drive technology on the car is intended to offer stability and control in a variety of terrains. A multi-link rear suspension has also been added, which might help with handling and ride comfort. According to Tata Motors, the SUV's driving range is probably going to be more than 500 kilometers.

The report also mentioned the Harrier EV's linked LED daytime running lights (DRLs) with welcome and farewell animations, a closed-off grille, and a revised bumper with vertical slats. Aerodynamics was taken into consideration while designing the alloy wheels, and LED headlights are incorporated for visibility. Changes at the back include a redesigned bumper with vertical slat components and linked LED taillights.

According to reports, the inside contains modern technology and comfort amenities while maintaining the internal combustion engine (ICE) version's architecture. A 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster is connected to a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system that features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A 10-speaker JBL sound system with a subwoofer and ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, dual-zone temperature control, and a panoramic sunroof are further highlights.

The Harrier EV's safety features include electronic stability control, a 360-degree camera, seven airbags, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, and an electronic parking brake with auto hold. Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are also installed in the car. To improve usability, further EV-specific functions including summon mode, vehicle-to-load (V2L), and vehicle-to-charge (V2C) capabilities have been included. Pricing and an official launch date have not yet been disclosed by the corporation.

