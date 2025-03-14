Semtech Stock Surges Aftermarket As Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates: Retail Sentiment Improves

Read Full Article

Shares of Semtech Corp. (SMTC) surged over 12% in Thursday’s after-hours trade after the company’s fourth-quarter results surpassed Wall Street expectations.

Semtech reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 in Q4, beating expectations of $0.32. During the year-ago period, the company posted a loss of $0.06 per share.

Its revenue was $251 million during the quarter, edging past an estimated $249.3 million. For comparison, Semtech’s revenue during the same period a year earlier was $192.9 million.

For the fiscal year 2025, Semtech’s adjusted EPS was $0.88 on revenue of $909.3 million, compared to an EPS of $0.14 on revenue of $868.8 million in 2024.

"Fiscal year 2025 represented a year of positive inflection on many fronts, with sequential improvement for each quarter reported in net sales, gross margin, operating margin and earnings per share," said Semtech CEO Hong Hou.

The company laid out its priorities and guidance for Q1 – It forecast an adjusted EPS of $0.34 to $0.40, while the consensus stood at $0.34. The company sees revenue in the range of $245 million and $255 million, while consensus is $250.9 million.

“In the new fiscal year, we are intently focusing on three core priorities to position Semtech for future success: portfolio optimization and simplification, strategic investment in research and development and driving margin expansion,” Hou added.

Reacting to the earnings, retail sentiment on Stocktwits improved to enter the ‘bullish’ (57/100) territory from ‘bearish’ (32/100) a day ago. Message volumes surged from ‘extremely low’ to ‘high’ levels.

One user thinks the stock could hit $42 on Friday and $65 by the end of the year.

Semtech stock has had a rough 2025, falling over 47% year-to-date.

In contrast, its stock has gained nearly 46% over the past year.

