Axar Patel: 5 reasons why DC appoint him as captain for IPL 2025

Sports
Axar Patel has been appointed as Delhi Capitals’ skipper for IPL 2025, succeeding Rishabh Pant, who moved to Lucknow Super Giants.
Axar’s appointment as Delhi Capitals captain came after KL Rahul rejected the role. However, there are 5 reasons why the all-rounder is an ideal captaincy choice. Check it out.
Since Axar Patel has been part of Delhi Capitals since 2019 and was vice-captain for the last two IPL seasons, he already has leadership experience under his belt.
Axar Patel has been a consistent performer for Delhi Capitals over the last few years and emerged as the top all-rounder, who can contribute effectively with bat and ball.
Axar Patel has the backing from the Delhi Capitals’ co-owners Parth Jindal and Kiran Kumar Grandhi as well as team management, who have shown great faith in him.
One of the reasons behind Axar's appointment as DC skipper could be his balanced approach as an all-rounder, assessing the situations from a bowler’s and batter’s perspective.
Axar is not only known for his all-round brilliance but also for building a strong bonding with the teammates, enabling to foster a positive team environment in the dressing room.
In his IPL career at Delhi Capitals, Axar has amassed 967 runs at an average of 23.58 and picked 62 wickets at an average of 32.14.
Arsenal vs Real Madrid: Can Gunners pull off a Champions League upset?
IPL 2025: Virat to Rachin - 5 players who can score most centuries
IPL 2025: Dhoni to Pant - Predicting wicketkeepers for each team
Football transfer rumours: Dembele to De Jong - big updates