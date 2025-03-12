Tata Nexon to Honda Amaze: Check out 5 affordable cars with paddle shifters

Read Full Article

Love the thrill of sporty driving but on a budget? Paddle shifters, once reserved for high-end performance cars, are now making their way into budget-friendly models, offering a more engaging driving experience. If you're looking for an affordable car that lets you shift gears like a pro without a clutch, we’ve got you covered! Here are five budget-friendly cars with paddle shifters that deliver both convenience and driving fun—without breaking the bank.

1. Hyundai Exter

The most affordable car on the list is Hyundai's sub-compact SUV. With a 5-speed AMT (Automated Manual Transmission), it is propelled by a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated engine that has been proven to produce 82 horsepower at 6000 rpm and 113.8 Nm at 4000 rpm. There are five different types of paddle shifters: SX, SX Knight, SX(O), SX(O) Connect, and SX(O) Connect Knight. Ex-showroom prices for the Exter AMT with paddle shifter start at Rs 8.98 lakh.

2. Honda Amaze

The only low-cost automaker that has remained loyal to CVT (Continually Variable Transmission) and avoided AMT is Honda. The sedan's 1.2-liter naturally aspirated gasoline engine produces 110 Nm at 4800 rpm and 88.5 horsepower at 6000 rpm. The automatic starts at Rs 9.35 lakh, ex-showroom, and comes in three different models: V, VX, and ZX.

3. Tata Nexon

One of the most well-liked options in the subcompact SUV market is the Nexon. It is equipped with a 6-speed AMT with a 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol engine that produces 118 horsepower and 170 Nm. There are five different versions of the Nexon: Smart+, Pure+, Pure+ S, Creative, and Creative+ S. Ex-showroom, the pricing varies from Rs 9.60 lakh to Rs 12 lakh.

4. Maruti Suzuki Brezza

In addition to being the most reasonably priced 6-speed torque converter transmission available, the Brezza is the second small SUV. It has a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 139 Nm at 4300 rpm and 101.6 horsepower at 6000 rpm. There are three trim levels for the Brezza automatic: VXI AT, ZXI AT, and ZXI+ AT. Ex-showroom, its pricing range is between Rs 11.15 lakh and Rs 13.98 lakh.

5. Hyundai i20 N Line

The most affordable car paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox is the i20 N Line. It has a 1-liter turbocharged petrol engine that produces 172 Nm at 1500–4000 rpm and 118 horsepower at 6000 rpm. All four disc brakes are on it. The i20 N Line, ex-showroom in Delhi, begins at Rs 11.19 lakh and comes in two variants: N6 and N8.

