Auto Expo 2023: Tata Motors likely to showcase Altroz EV, Punch EV, Avinya & more

Tata Motors is expected to showcase an array of new vehicles at the Auto Expo 2023 which will include all-electric as well as CNG versions of the existing cars. Here are some of the models which Tata Motors is likely to display at the Auto Expo 2023.

TATA HARRIER

Tata Harrier is already popular with fans of SUVs. The 2020 Auto Expo saw the mid-life redesign of the Harrier. In that upgrade, Tata unveiled the more potent Kryotec engine. The test mule for the Harrier's makeover has often been observed on public roads. According to reports, the 2023 Tata Harrier will include modern ADAS features like lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and autonomous emergency braking in addition to new alloy wheels, a redesigned grille, updated headlamps and tail lamps, a larger infotainment screen, a fully digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera, and even larger infotainment screens.

ALTROZ EV

The Tiago EV, the Tigor EV, and the Nexon EV are the three electric vehicles that Tata Motors presently offers. However, Tata Motors will probably increase the number of EVs in its lineup and introduce the Tata Altroz EV. Tata's electric vehicles have become more well-liked as a result of their usefulness and excellent pricing.

AVINYA CONCEPT

There is a lot of talk among EV enthusiasts about the Avinya concept. The Avinya is even being compared to the Tesla Model S by some. The production-ready version of the Avinya, which is based on GEN 3 architecture, will be released in 2025. According to Tata, the Avinya concept would be capable of ultra-fast charging and boast an astounding range of more than 500 kilometres. The vehicle is anticipated to have a futuristic design language, highlighted up front by a broad LED DRL arrangement.

TATA PUNCH & ALTROZ CNG

Due to the growing cost of fuel, Tata Motors has been concentrating on extending its CNG line-up. The Punch and Altroz CNG models from the firm will probably be on display.

