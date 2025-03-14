Entertainment

Bollywood icons and partners

6 bollywood stars who married outside the film industry and having a successful married life. 
 

Image credits: google

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli:

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma married Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli.

 

Image credits: google

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan:

Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri Chhibber, an interior designer and entrepreneur.

Image credits: google

Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Shriram Nene:

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit married Dr. Shriram Nene, a cardiovascular surgeon.

Image credits: Google

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput:

Actor Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput, not from the film industry.

Image credits: instagram

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja:

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja married businessman Anand Ahuja in 2018.

Image credits: Instagram

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra:

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty married businessman Raj Kundra in 2009.

Image credits: Instagram

