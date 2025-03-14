Entertainment
6 bollywood stars who married outside the film industry and having a successful married life.
Bollywood star Anushka Sharma married Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli.
Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri Chhibber, an interior designer and entrepreneur.
Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit married Dr. Shriram Nene, a cardiovascular surgeon.
Actor Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput, not from the film industry.
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja married businessman Anand Ahuja in 2018.
Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty married businessman Raj Kundra in 2009.
