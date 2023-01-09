Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Best year ever': Mercedes-Benz India registers record volumes in 2022; E-Class highest selling model

    Mercedes-Benz India registered its highest-ever volumes during a calendar year (CY) at 15,822 units in 2022. Among other popular models during the year were the C-Class and S-Class sedans and the GLA, GLE and GLS SUVs.

    First Published Jan 9, 2023, 2:53 PM IST

    Mercedes-Benz India registered its highest-ever volumes during a calendar year (CY) at 15,822 units in 2022 on the back of a strong show by the E-Class sedan and the GLC SUV. For the eighth year in a row, the firm was the largest manufacturer of luxury vehicles in the nation. 

    The volumes in CY22 were 41% higher than 11,242 units sold in CY21. The business claims that by selling 15,822 units last year—up from 11,242 units in 2021—it maintained its top spot in India's premium automobile market. The GLA, GLC, GLE, and GLS sport utility vehicles, as well as the C-Class, E-Class, and S-Class limousines, were the main models that fueled growth in 2022. 

    In CY22, the GLC was the second-highest selling model for Mercedes-Benz India, trailing only the E-Class. The GLA, GLE, and GLS SUVs were among the other popular models throughout the year, along with the C-Class and S-Class sedans.

    According to Santosh Iyer, MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, "We are happy to report that 2022 has been our "best year ever" since more consumers than ever choose a Mercedes-Benz. This phenomenal rise is the result of new vehicles, the greatest production year ever despite ongoing supply limitations, the success of ROTF, the backing of our Franchise Partners, and the confidence of our discriminating consumers."

    "In addition to increasing sales, we also expanded our fast-charging infrastructure and localised the EQS 580 4MATIC assembly, leaving a lasting impression on India's electrification roadmap. In addition to reinforcing our aim of achieving sustainable profitable growth while making the brand more enticing for our consumers, 2022 has built a solid basis for our new business model and our EV path," he added. Audi sold 4,187 units in CY22, while rival premium brand BMW sold 11,268.

