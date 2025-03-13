Tata Harrier EV coming soon? Check out 3 expected key advantages over the diesel model

Read Full Article

The Tata Harrier EV was recently showcased in its production-ready avatar. Despite being based on its traditional ICE (internal combustion engine)-powered predecessor, the EV differs from it in a few important ways. Three advantages the Harrier EV will have over the regular Harrier are discussed in this article.

All-wheel drive

The diesel-powered Harrier does not have all-wheel drive, but the Harrier EV will. Tata has not disclosed the Harrier EV's power output, although it is anticipated to reach 500 Nm, compared to 350 Nm for the conventional Harrier with its 2-liter diesel engine. Tata claims to have a range of more than 500 kilometers.

Multi-link rear suspension

While the normal Harrier has a torsion beam system, the Tata Harrier EV has a multi-link rear suspension. More efficient tuning of the multi-link suspension system results in improved ride quality, particularly on difficult terrain. For comparison, the rear wheels of the Jeep Compass are supported by a multi-link suspension system.

Amazing features incoming

The "Summon" mode is one of the main improvements that the Harrier EV is anticipated to have over the diesel-powered model. With the key fob, the driver may control the EV's forward and backward motion without physically being inside the vehicle. The Harrier EV is also anticipated to have features like vehicle-to-load (V2L).

It is anticipated that additional amenities from the regular Harrier, like the 12.3-inch touchscreen, 10.25-inch digital driver display, dual zone auto air conditioning, and panoramic sunroof, will be retained. Up to seven airbags, Level-2 advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS), a 360-degree camera, hill hold assistance, and a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) are anticipated to be among the safety features on board the EV.

What is its expected price and rivals?

The Harrier EV is anticipated to compete with the Mahindra XEV 9e and BYD Atto 3 and retail for around Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom).

