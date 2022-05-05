For Apple car, iPhone-maker hires veteran Ford executive Ujkashevic for EV project

The iPhone maker has collaborated with a South Korean firm to build the autopilot chip for its vehicle. Apple collaborated with a South Korean outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) business to build the car's autopilot technology, according to TheElec.

Apple has hired experienced Ford executive Desi Ujkashevic, as the iPhone maker prepares to produce an electric automobile in 2024, according to various media reports. According to many sources, Ujkashevic, Ford's worldwide head of safety engineering, will join Apple to assist in the development of a completely electric driverless vehicle.

Ujkashevic joined Ford 31 years ago and has worked in a variety of capacities, including the development of electric vehicles. She has also worked on several Ford and Lincoln SUVs, as well as the Fiesta and Focus small automobiles. According to TechCrunch, Ujkashevic might assist Apple in navigating regulatory difficulties that the business has while testing self-driving prototypes on public roads.

Apple is apparently following Tesla's lead. While developing its autopilot chip, Elon Musk's EV company employed Samsung memory and outsourced production to Jcet Stats Chip Pac Korea. Apple Car is also planned to employ LED screens throughout the car to communicate with other drivers about what the self-driving system is doing. The display would provide braking data, the vehicle's speed, and other notifications in the form of graphics and video.

The forthcoming Apple Car will reportedly feature a 'C1' microprocessor based on the A12 Bionic chipset, with in-cabin AI capabilities such as eye-tracking. According to the newest media reports, the Apple Car would be outfitted with a custom-made carOS, a centrally integrated operating system, similar to the one used by Tesla. According to predictions, Apple is working on a software framework that will be able to handle every element of a car's operation.

