    Hyundai launches Creta SUV Knight Edition; From price to specs, know all about it

    The newly launched CRETA Knight Edition has a black gloss colour application to multiple exterior and interior design features and Knight Edition Logo on its tailgate.

    New Delhi, First Published May 4, 2022, 5:53 PM IST

    Hyundai Motor India announced it had launched a new variant of its most popular SUV, Creta, worth between Rs 13.51-18.18 lakh (ex-showroom). With the new Creta Knight Edition introduction, the manufacturer once again provided customers with an exciting SUV alternative that matches their aspirations with bold and sporty design modifications, as per the company. 

    When paired with six-speed manual and automatic (IVT) transmissions, the petrol trims are priced at Rs 13.51 lakh and Rs 17.22 lakh. About the diesel variants, Rs 14.47 lakh for the manual and automatic is tagged at Rs 18.18 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). 

    In a statement, Tarun Garg, Hyundai Motor India Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), stated that it had been their unwavering endeavour to induce consumer happiness at every stage of its company's 25-year rich tradition in India. With CRETA, Hyundai has raised the ambitions of tens of thousands of Indian SUV buyers looking for the ultimate SUV. 

    The newly launched CRETA Knight Edition has a black gloss colour application to multiple exterior and interior design features and Knight Edition Logo on its tailgate.

    The new SUV also has introduced iMT (intelligent manual transmission) in its CRETA Petrol S variant for Rs 12.83 lakh, as per the company. In addition, the manufacturer has introduced a new S+ trim for the 1.4 turbo GDi petrol engine, the company stated. 

    Hyundai stated it has also launched numerous features in the new variant of Creta, such as a tyre pressure monitoring system as standard across trims. Garg added that since its launch in 2015, Creta had led the expansion of India's SUV class, becoming a household name for families across the country. Additionally, the company will go to great lengths to assure client satisfaction with every new product.
     

    Last Updated May 4, 2022, 5:53 PM IST
