India’s EV market gains momentum—Is the future fully electric?

Although the worldwide movement towards cleaner transportation may seem like a long way off, India is already seeing a faster speed of change, and for good cause. With around 2 million EVs sold in 2024, the nation's green transportation adoption has definitely accelerated. Recently introduced ground-breaking Indian models, such as the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e, demonstrate their ability to compete directly with international automobiles as the EV ecosystem expands. Particularly the former, which has received high appreciation for its futuristic appearance and interior that is reminiscent of a fighter jet, among other characteristics and capabilities.

Although hybrids have served as a transitional technology, electric vehicles are unquestionably the way of the future. Economic benefits, automotive investments, and government regulations all clearly indicate that EVs are the long-term solution and that hybrids don't require further subsidies to remain competitive.

With good reason, EVs are frequently praised for having reduced emissions. The International Energy Agency (IEA) and NITI Aayog said that EV lifespan emissions are currently 40% lower than those of conventional ICE cars. Additionally, EV emissions will decrease by up to 80% when compared to ICE vehicles when India transitions to a grid powered entirely by renewable energy.

Why people are still hesitant to buy an EV?

If there is currently anything deterring prospective EV consumers, it is their worries about the infrastructure needed for charging. Nonetheless, a lot of progress is being made, and the government, manufacturers, investors, and the entire ecosystem are working to make public EV chargers widely available.

EV market expansion and govt's role

By 2030, the Indian automobile sector is expected to treble in size and reach a staggering $600 billion, according to a research by BCG and Google. And this expansion won't be limited to a single market; it will also affect both established and developing EV markets. Currently, one in three purchasers is thinking about getting an EV for their next car.

The government is actively promoting the rise of EVs on the policy front. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman granted tariff exemptions on 28 capital goods for the production of mobile phone batteries and 35 capital goods for the production of EV batteries in the most recent budget. This will increase domestic manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries and lessen reliance on imports, which should lower the initial cost of EVs.

Electric vehicles in Auto Expo 2025

And the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is a clear indication that India is turning into a major EV powerhouse. With both local and international firms making significant pushes, the event was jam-packed with EVs. The EV lineup was dominated by SUVs, similar to the ICE market, and around 30 electric vehicles were displayed across several classes. It is obvious that the EV trend is only growing, with India as its epicenter.



