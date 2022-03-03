Skoda Slavia 1.5 TSI launched in India; know price, features, more

The Skoda Slavia 1.5 TSI is only available in the top-tier Style trim and it includes features such as a 10-inch touchscreen, a fully digital instrument cluster, automatic air conditioning, rear AC vents, ventilated front seats, sunroof, cruise control, automatic headlamps, keyless entry, tyre pressure monitoring system, and more.

Skoda just released the Slavia 1.0 TSI in India, with the entry-level Active trim priced at 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The Czech automaker has officially introduced the Skoda Slavia 1.5 TSI. The pricing of the Slavia 1.5 TSI in India ranges from 16.19 lakh with a manual gearbox and 17.79 lakh with DSG automatic transmission.

The biggest difference between the Slavia 1.0 TSI and Slavia 1.5 TSI is the engine; the Slavia 1.0 TSI has a 1.0-litre turbocharged engine that produces 113 bhp and 175 Nm when combined with a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed automatic transmission.

The Skoda Slavia 1.5 TSI is only available in the top-tier Style trim and includes features such as a 10-inch touchscreen, a fully digital instrument cluster, automatic air conditioning, rear AC vents, ventilated front seats, sunroof, cruise control, automatic headlamps, keyless entry, tyre pressure monitoring system, and more.

Six airbags, electronic stability control, tyre pressure monitoring system, rain-sensing wipers, multi-collision braking system, reverse camera, and other safety features are standard on this Skoda sedan. The Slavia 1.5 TSI, on the other hand, has a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that produces 148 bhp and 250 Nm and is available with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG (dual-clutch) gearbox.

The Slavia 1.5 TSI, which competes with the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, features a large cabin owing to its 2,651 mm wheelbase and 1,752 mm width. This Czech car also has a 521-litre trunk, making it one of the most practical sedans in its class.

