    Skoda Slavia 1.5 TSI launched in India; know price, features, more

    The Skoda Slavia 1.5 TSI is only available in the top-tier Style trim and it includes features such as a 10-inch touchscreen, a fully digital instrument cluster, automatic air conditioning, rear AC vents, ventilated front seats, sunroof, cruise control, automatic headlamps, keyless entry, tyre pressure monitoring system, and more.

    Skoda Slavia 1 dot 5 TSI launched in India know price features more gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 3, 2022, 12:43 PM IST
    Skoda just released the Slavia 1.0 TSI in India, with the entry-level Active trim priced at 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The Czech automaker has officially introduced the Skoda Slavia 1.5 TSI. The pricing of the Slavia 1.5 TSI in India ranges from 16.19 lakh with a manual gearbox and 17.79 lakh with DSG automatic transmission. 

    The biggest difference between the Slavia 1.0 TSI and Slavia 1.5 TSI is the engine; the Slavia 1.0 TSI has a 1.0-litre turbocharged engine that produces 113 bhp and 175 Nm when combined with a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed automatic transmission.

    Six airbags, electronic stability control, tyre pressure monitoring system, rain-sensing wipers, multi-collision braking system, reverse camera, and other safety features are standard on this Skoda sedan. The Slavia 1.5 TSI, on the other hand, has a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that produces 148 bhp and 250 Nm and is available with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG (dual-clutch) gearbox.

    The Slavia 1.5 TSI, which competes with the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, features a large cabin owing to its 2,651 mm wheelbase and 1,752 mm width. This Czech car also has a 521-litre trunk, making it one of the most practical sedans in its class.

    Last Updated Mar 3, 2022, 12:43 PM IST
