Electric vehicles to get expensive in Maharashtra? Will Hyundai, Kia, BYD be impacted?

Maharashtra proposes a 6% tax on EVs above Rs 30 lakh, impacting Hyundai, Kia, and BYD. Tesla's entry into India is imminent, but its initial models may avoid the tax.

Electric vehicles to get expensive in Maharashtra? Will Hyundai, Kia, BYD be impacted? gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 18, 2025, 1:18 PM IST

The Maharashtra government has proposed an additional 6% tax on electric vehicles (EVs) priced above Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom) in the state. Although the proposal was included in the state's 2025–2026 fiscal year budget, it will take effect on April 1. In contrast to internal combustion engine (ICE) models, which are subject to a 28% GST bracket, electric vehicles (EVs) in India are subject to a 5% GST.

In India, the EV market is still rather little. Only 3% of all automobiles sold in India in February 2025 were electric vehicles, according to figures from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), an industry association.

Also Read | Electric vehicle owners, beware! 8 ways to protect your vehicle this summer

Nonetheless, the Indian government is actively promoting the use of EVs, setting a 2030 automobile penetration goal of 30%. The action was taken just before Elon Musk's Tesla is set to launch its first showroom in India at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. However, since its first electric vehicle for the Indian market may cost less than Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom), Tesla may not be affected.

According to reports, the EV behemoth has no imminent plans to begin producing electric vehicles in India; instead, they would be imported from Germany. Since they sell electric vehicles with ex-showroom pricing in the region of Rs 30 lakh, mass market manufacturers like Hyundai (Ioniq 5), Kia (EV6), and BYD (Seal and Sealion 7) are expected to be impacted by the Maharashtra government's decision to impose an extra 6% tax on EVs.

Also Read | Tesla is coming to India: Check its first showroom location, monthly rent and other details

Tesla's entry in India

Earlier, it was announced that American electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla has leased a 4,000-square-foot building in the Bandra Kurla Complex business hub to host its first showroom in the nation. The company, which is run by billionaire Elon Musk, would be paying more than Rs 35 lakh a month for the property, which also includes a few parking spots, according to documents made public by CRE Matrix.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

India electric vehicle market gains momentum is the future fully electric gcw

India’s EV market gains momentum—Is the future fully electric?

Electric vehicle owners, beware! 8 ways to protect your vehicle this summer gcw

Electric vehicle owners, beware! 8 ways to protect your vehicle this summer

2025 Mercedes Benz CLA breaks cover electric and hybrid models unveiled check details gcw

2025 Mercedes-Benz CLA breaks cover; Electric and hybrid models unveiled | Check details

Mahindra XUV700 ebony edition launched in India at rs 19 64 lakh check whats new interiors and more gcw

Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition launched at Rs 19.64 lakh | Check what's new, interiors and more

Electric Vehicle subsidy guide: Get lakhs in discounts; step-by-step process AJR

Electric Vehicle subsidy guide: Get lakhs in discounts; step-by-step process

Recent Stories

Asian Film Awards 2025: 'All We Imagine As Light' wins best film, Shahana Goswami awarded best actress NTI

Asian Film Awards 2025: 'All We Imagine As Light' wins best film, Shahana Goswami awarded best actress

IPL 2025: Ravichandran Ashwin recalls MS Dhoni's mastermind bowling tactic in 2010 HRD

IPL 2025: Ravichandran Ashwin recalls MS Dhoni's mastermind bowling tactic in 2010

Control your mind: 5 proven strategies to discipline your brain MEG

Control your mind: 6 proven strategies to discipline your brain

BREAKING: PM Modi's letter to Sunita Williams as world awaits return, "Looking forward to seeing you in India" shk

PM Modi's heartfelt letter to Sunita Williams as world awaits return, "Looking forward to seeing you in India"

Tamannaah Bhatia Blouse Designs Deep Square Neck for Broad Shoulders iwh

Tamannaah Bhatia Blouse Designs: Deep Square Neck for Broad Shoulders

Recent Videos

What Happens to the Human Body After 9 Months in Space? Sunita Williams' Return to Earth

What Happens to the Human Body After 9 Months in Space? Sunita Williams' Return to Earth

Video Icon
Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Teaser OUT – A Jaw-Dropping Thrilling Spectacle

Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Teaser OUT – A Jaw-Dropping Thrilling Spectacle

Video Icon
Congress' Waddetiwar Says Nagpur Violence 'Government-Sponsored Incident' | Aurangzeb's Tomb Row

Congress' Waddetiwar Says Nagpur Violence 'Government-Sponsored Incident' | Aurangzeb's Tomb Row

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | 4% Muslim Quota Sparked Controversy, BJP Calls It 'Unconstitutional Misadventure'

Karnataka Pulse | 4% Muslim Quota Sparked Controversy, BJP Calls It 'Unconstitutional Misadventure'

Video Icon
'Maha Vikas Aghadi Behind Nagpur Violence': Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat|Aurangzeb's Tomb Row

'Maha Vikas Aghadi Behind Nagpur Violence': Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat|Aurangzeb's Tomb Row

Video Icon