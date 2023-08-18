Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Yasin Malik's wife Mishaal Hussain Malik included in Pakistan's cabinet: Report

    Pakistan's interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has included Mishaal Hussain Malik, the wife of imprisoned separatist leader Yasin Malik, in his cabinet. She has been designated as Pakistan's Minister for Human Rights.

    First Published Aug 18, 2023, 9:09 AM IST

    Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has included Mishaal Hussain Malik, wife of jailed terrorist and Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik, in his cabinet, media reports said. On May 25, 2022, Yasin Malik was found guilty by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in offences including the sponsorship of terrorism and given a life sentence.

    According to reports, Mishaal Hussain Malik has been named Pakistan's Minister for Human Rights. Shamshad Akhtar, the former head of Pakistan's central bank, has been named finance minister in the temporary government. Sarfaraz Bugti, a former provincial minister, has been appointed interior minister.   

    The members of the newly appointed caretaker PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar's cabinet were sworn in by Pakistan President Arif Alvi. According to a list of cabinet members released by the Presidency, sixteen federal ministers took the oath of office, and Pakistan's temporary prime minister also named three advisers, according to Dawn.

    Other federal ministers included Jalil Abbas Jilani, Lt. Gen. (r) Anwar Ali Hyder, and Murtaza Solangi as the additional federal ministers. Ahmad Irfan Aslam, Muhammad Ali, Gohar Ejaz, Umar Saif, Nadeem Jan, Khalil George, Aneeq Ahmad, Jamal Shah, and Madad Ali Sindhi are Sami Saeed, Shahid Ashraf Tarar, and Ahmad Irfan Aslam.

    Advisors to Pakistan Caretaker PM include Air Marshal (r) Farhat Hussain Khan, Ahad Khan Cheema and Waqar Masood Khan, the report said. 

    Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, a Senator and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader, was sworn in as Pakistan's interim PM on August 14. The Pakistan President administered the oath to the leader in the presence of outgoing Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and his former cabinet ministers.
     

    Last Updated Aug 18, 2023, 9:09 AM IST
