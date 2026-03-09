A solo traveller named Rasha Mediene has shared a viral video alleging inappropriate behaviour by a scuba diving instructor during an underwater lesson in Hurghada, Egypt. The clip shows the instructor repeatedly touching her, prompting her to push his hand away. Mediene said she felt uncomfortable and later warned others online.

According to Mediene, what was supposed to be a simple learning experience during her Open Water scuba diving course became uncomfortable when the instructor allegedly touched her in ways that were not related to safety or normal diving instruction.

The viral video shows Mediene underwater while practising diving skills with an instructor. During the clip, the instructor can be seen touching her body several times while guiding her during the dive. Mediene said the actions made her feel uneasy.

Woman says she pushed instructor away underwater

In her post, Mediene explained that she tried to stop the behaviour by physically moving the instructor’s hands away. She wrote that the video clearly shows her pushing the instructor’s hand aside and repositioning it so that he would stop touching her.

Mediene said that situations underwater can create a strong power imbalance. According to her, instructors control the dive and students often feel pressured to remain silent even if they feel uncomfortable.

She stressed that people should not tolerate behaviour that crosses personal boundaries.

“You are allowed to push someone away. You are allowed to move their hands. You are allowed to end the dive,” she wrote in her post.

Instructor allegedly acted suspiciously from the start

Mediene later shared another video where she said the instructor had behaved in a suspicious manner from the beginning of the lesson. She advised other travellers, especially women who are learning scuba diving while travelling alone, to be cautious when choosing diving schools or instructors.

In her message, she also shared the name of the instructor involved and advised people not to hire him.

At the same time, she noted that there are many professional dive operators in Hurghada, Egypt, and encouraged people to research carefully before booking diving lessons.

She also said she personally knows a dive company in Hurghada that she trusts and would recommend to others.

Viral post attracts thousands of views

The video was posted on Instagram through the account “Rasha Mediene.” Within a short time it attracted more than 30,000 views and sparked widespread discussion online.

Many users praised Mediene for sharing her experience and speaking openly about the issue. Others used the comment section to share similar experiences they had faced while travelling.

Some social media users also advised her to formally report the instructor to the dive centre and professional organisations that regulate diving instructors.

Diving professionals react to video

The viral clip also drew responses from several professional scuba diving instructors.

One instructor explained that physical contact can sometimes be necessary during diving lessons, but only in limited situations and usually by touching equipment rather than the diver’s body.

According to the instructor, trainers may hold parts of a diver’s gear, such as the BCD straps, tank or equipment rings, if the student appears to be in danger or about to surface too quickly.

However, the instructor said the behaviour seen in the video appeared unusual because the student was calm and not showing signs of panic.

Another instructor commented that proper dive training should always begin with a clear briefing explaining what kind of assistance a student may receive during the dive.

They added that instructors should normally avoid unnecessary physical contact and should focus on teaching skills, maintaining safety and building confidence.

Call to report the incident

A comment from the social media account of PADI TV, connected to the Professional Association of Diving Instructors, also responded to the viral post.

The account advised Mediene to report the incident directly to the organisation’s Quality Management team so the situation could be reviewed. Several other diving professionals also encouraged her to report the instructor to the dive centre and the certification agency involved.

They said behaviour that crosses professional boundaries does not match standard training practices used in scuba diving schools.

Online reactions highlight safety concerns

Many social media users expressed anger and concern after watching the video.

Some commenters said the clip made them uncomfortable to watch, while others pointed out that women often face safety issues even in environments where they should feel secure.

A few people said the incident showed how important it is to speak up when something feels wrong. Others highlighted that instructors and guides have a strong responsibility to protect the safety of people they are training or guiding.

Some women in the comment section shared their own experiences of harassment during travel or outdoor activities.

Traveller urges women to trust their instincts

In her message, Mediene said she shared the video mainly to raise awareness for people who are new to scuba diving, especially solo travellers. She said beginners may not always know what behaviour is normal during diving lessons and what is not.

According to her, professional instruction should always remain respectful, focused on safety and centred on learning. She also encouraged women not to ignore their instincts if something feels wrong.

“Solo female travellers deserve to feel safe everywhere, including underwater,” she wrote in her post.

Her message ended with an invitation for others to share their own experiences and help raise awareness about safety while travelling.