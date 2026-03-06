As tensions rise in the Middle East, many security experts are warning about the risk of a much larger global conflict. Recent military strikes by the United States and Israel on targets in Iran have increased fears that the situation could spiral into something far more dangerous.

Several European nations have also started moving military equipment to support their allies. At the same time, governments are trying to avoid becoming directly involved in fighting.

Military analysts say the biggest worry is that the conflict could draw in powerful nations such as Russia or China. Both countries are close partners of Iran and possess some of the world’s largest nuclear arsenals.

If a wider war were to break out between major powers, experts warn that the risk of nuclear weapons being used would increase sharply. In such a situation, the United States itself could become a major target.