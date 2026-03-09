Supporters raised alarms after the Iranian women’s team’s final match in Australia, fearing consequences if players are sent home.

Supporters of Iran’s women’s football team gathered outside their bus in Australia on Sunday, pleading with police to “save our girls” after the team’s defeat in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup. Witnesses said at least three players inside the bus made the international SOS hand signal, sparking urgent calls for intervention.

Hadi Karimi, a human rights advocate, said the players’ lives could be in danger if they are forced to return to Iran. He urged federal police, the Australian government, and the public to act quickly. The team has been in Australia for a week, and concerns grew after they stood silent during the national anthem before their first match.

Growing Calls for Protection

Sources told the players were later compelled to sing the anthem and perform a military salute before subsequent matches, including their final 0-2 loss to the Philippines. The silent protest was interpreted by hardliners in Iran as treason, raising fears of persecution.

Reza Pahlavi, son of Iran’s ousted shah, joined calls for Australia to ensure the players’ safety, warning they could face “dire consequences” upon return. He described their refusal to sing the anthem as an act of civil disobedience that placed them at risk.

Craig Foster, former Australian international and human rights advocate, said athlete groups should never be denied access to external support networks. He urged the Asian Football Confederation to grant the players confidential access to safe support systems.

Concerns Over Travel and Security

The ongoing conflict involving Iran, the US, and Israel has disrupted travel across the Middle East. Supporters fear the players could be sent to a third country such as China, Russia, or Malaysia before being moved back to Iran.

Beau Busch, President of FIFPRO Asia/Oceania, said his organization had been unable to contact the team, calling the situation “incredibly concerning.” He emphasized the responsibility to ensure the players’ safety.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong declined to comment on whether officials had contacted the team but reiterated solidarity with Iranian women and girls, noting the regime’s history of brutal crackdowns.

At a post-match press conference, coach Marziyeh Jafari said she wanted to return home to be with her family. Meanwhile, Karimi and other supporters continued to monitor the team’s hotel, urging authorities to separate the players from regime officials and interview them privately.