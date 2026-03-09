Amid regional tensions, expatriates leaving the UAE are abandoning pets in large numbers, overwhelming animal rescue organizations. Shelters and veterinary clinics report a surge in surrendered animals and even euthanasia requests for healthy pets. The crisis is compounded by difficult, costly pet relocation procedures and travel restrictions.

As tensions escalate across the Middle East and uncertainty grips the region, animal rescue groups in the United Arab Emirates are reporting a disturbing trend: a surge in abandoned pets as expatriates scramble to leave Dubai and other parts of the country.

Animal shelters, veterinary clinics and rescue volunteers say they are being overwhelmed with calls from owners seeking to surrender their pets—or worse, asking vets to euthanise them—because they are unable or unwilling to handle the complex and costly process of relocating animals during the crisis.

Shelters Overwhelmed by Abandoned Animals

K9 Friends Dubai, a well-known dog rescue and rehoming organisation, has reported a sharp increase in the number of people attempting to leave their dogs behind while departing the country. Volunteers say they are also receiving frequent calls about puppies and adult dogs discovered abandoned on streets or outside shelters.

The situation has placed enormous strain on already stretched animal welfare organisations. With limited space and funding, many shelters are struggling to cope with the sudden influx of animals needing care.

Hundreds of online posts have also appeared across social media platforms showing photos of deserted pets and pleas for help from residents who have discovered animals left behind by departing owners.

Vets Facing Disturbing Requests

Veterinary clinics in Dubai have reported a rise in inquiries from pet owners asking about euthanising their animals before leaving the country.

According to rescue volunteers, these requests are particularly upsetting because many of the pets involved are healthy and could otherwise live long lives if rehomed.

Shelters say most veterinarians refuse such requests and instead try to connect owners with rescue groups. However, because shelters are already full, finding space for new animals has become increasingly difficult.

Financial and Regulatory Challenges

Claire Hopkins, a Dubai resident who volunteers with several animal organisations, said the situation is being made worse by strict fundraising regulations in the UAE.

She explained that raising funds for rescue operations is challenging because platforms like GoFundMe are banned in the country, while other forms of fundraising require government approvals.

As a result, many shelters are struggling financially while simultaneously facing a surge in animals requiring food, medical care and shelter.

Hopkins noted that the stress and uncertainty surrounding regional tensions have caused some pet owners to panic.

“There are more than 200 nationalities living in the UAE,” she said, adding that while many expatriates try to make responsible arrangements for their animals, others simply feel overwhelmed by the logistics of leaving the country with pets.

Travel Restrictions Complicate Pet Relocation

Transporting animals out of the UAE is currently difficult due to reduced flight schedules and airline restrictions.

Airlines operating limited services are prioritising human passengers, and many are not accepting pets in cargo or cabin.

In addition, international pet relocation involves strict health requirements, including rabies vaccinations and waiting periods that can delay travel by several weeks.

For many people hoping to leave quickly, these procedures are seen as major obstacles.

Sanctuaries Flooded With Requests

Animal sanctuaries outside Dubai are also feeling the pressure.

Anso Stander, who runs the Six Hounds sanctuary in Al Ain, said she received 27 messages in a single day from people asking her organisation to take their animals.

Many requests involve multiple pets. In some cases, families with large numbers of cats or dogs say they have no option but to leave them behind if shelters cannot take them.

The emotional toll of the crisis is evident in heartbreaking scenes described by rescue workers.

Stander recalled one incident where a carrier box containing kittens and their mother was left outside a gate with a handwritten note apologising for abandoning them because the owner was returning home due to the situation in the region.

Rising Concerns for Animal Welfare

Rescuers warn that abandoned animals face severe risks if left on the streets, including dehydration, starvation and injury.

There have also been reports of extreme cruelty. In one particularly disturbing case, two dogs were reportedly shot in the desert near the UAE-Oman border.

Animal welfare groups say these incidents highlight the urgent need for public awareness and support.

Calls for Responsibility and Support

Despite the crisis, rescuers stress that abandoning pets should never be an option.

They argue that relocation planning, adoption networks and rescue partnerships can provide alternatives to leaving animals behind.

Shelters are now calling for financial support and sponsors to help build additional kennels and outdoor enclosures for the growing number of animals in their care.

Rescue workers say that while geopolitical tensions may trigger panic among people trying to leave the region, the animals left behind suffer silently.

For the volunteers struggling to care for them, the message is simple: pets are lifelong responsibilities, even during times of uncertainty.