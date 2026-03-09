EAM S Jaishankar told Rajya Sabha that PM Modi is personally monitoring the West Asia conflict. He confirmed advisories for Indians in Iran, efforts to repatriate stranded citizens, and highlighted the region's importance for India's energy security.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is holding a meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan in the parliament. Earlier, Jaishankar addressed the Rajya Sabha and informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally monitoring the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Measures for Safety of Indian Nationals

Addressing the House regarding the volatile situation in West Asia, Jaishankar confirmed that the government has issued formal advisories to Indian nationals residing in Iran and emphasised that the safety of citizens remains the administration's primary concern. "The Prime Minister continues to closely monitor the emerging developments, and relevant ministries are coordinating to ensure effective responses," Jaishankar stated.

He further noted that the government maintains constant communication with Indians across the Gulf and confirmed that the Indian Embassy in Tehran remains "fully operational," providing active assistance to students caught in the conflict. The Minister told the House that the embassy has already facilitated the relocation of several students to "safer areas."

Furthermore, he indicated that intensive efforts are underway to assist Indians currently stranded in nations such as Qatar and Jordan to ensure they are "brought back safely."

Geopolitical and Economic Implications

Providing a grim update on the human cost of the maritime disruptions, Jaishankar informed the Rajya Sabha, "We have lost two Indian mariners (merchant shipping), and one remains missing."

Detailing the broader geopolitical and economic implications, the Union Minister said, "This ongoing conflict is of particular concern to India. We are a neighbouring region, and have obvious stakes that West Asia remains stable."

He reminded the House that approximately one crore Indians live and work within Gulf nations, with several thousand more in Iran for study or employment.

Jaishankar warned that the region is "key to our energy security" as it houses critical suppliers of oil and gas. He cautioned that "serious supply chain disruptions and a climate of instability are serious issues," adding that the conflict has continued to intensify while the regional security environment has "deteriorated significantly." According to the Minister, the hostilities have now "spread to other countries with mounting destruction," resulting in a situation where "normal life and activities are visibly affected.

India Reiterates Call for Diplomacy

"Reaffirming India's diplomatic position, Jaishankar reiterated that "dialogue and diplomacy are the ways forward for all sides to de-escalate." He reminded the Parliament that the government had expressed its apprehensions as early as last month. "Our government had issued a statement on February 20 expressing deep concerns and urging all sides to exercise restraint. We continue to believe that dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate the tensions," he said.

These remarks were delivered amid significant disruption and sloganeering by Opposition MPs in the House. (ANI)