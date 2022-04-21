When UK PM Boris Johnson tried operating a JCB bulldozer

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Johnson could be seen entering one of the JCB machines in one of the footage posted by news agency ANI. Johnson also visited at Gujarat Biotechnology University in Gandhinagar GIFT City. He also met Gautam Adani, the wealthy businessman, at Adani's worldwide headquarters.

    Gujarat, First Published Apr 21, 2022, 5:46 PM IST

    Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, paid a visit to a JCB facility in Panchmahal, Gujarat's Vadodara, on Thursday. Johnson is in India for two days to discuss bilateral relations between the UK and India.  During his visit to Gujarat, he stated, "We're aiming to clinch another free trade deal with India before the end of the year, by the autumn."

    He has travelled almost 4,000 miles to India, where he managed to visit a Tory donor's factory on his first day. The Prime Minister took time out of his busy itinerary to visit a new JCB plant in Vadodara, Gujarat, owned by Conservative peer Lord Bamford.

    Also Read | ‘Immense privilege’: UK PM Boris Johnson after visit to Sabarmati Ashram

    Lord Bamford, the chairman of JCB, and his family and companies have contributed the Conservative Party more than £14 million in cash and gifts since 2001. Lord Bamford, who supported Johnson's Conservative leadership attempt in 2019, was seen with the Prime Minister on a visit to the plant.

    Johnson arrived in India today for a two-day visit and flew to the site aboard an Indian Air Force Chinook chopper. The crisis-stricken Prime Minister was greeted warmly as he arrived in Ahmedabad this morning, where he was greeted by Gujarati Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel and presented with a number of bouquets of red flowers.

    Also Read | Boris Johnson in India: Billion Pound deals, trade talks, partnerships and more

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2022, 6:00 PM IST
