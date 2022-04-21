Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ‘Immense privilege’: UK PM Boris Johnson after visit to Sabarmati Ashram, spins charkha

    In the visitors’ book at Mahatma Gandhi’s ashram, Boris Johnson left a note. He wrote, “It is an immense privilege to come to the ashram of this extraordinary man and to understand how he mobilised such simple principles of truth and non-violence to change the world for the better.”

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Ahmedabad, First Published Apr 21, 2022, 11:29 AM IST

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is on a 2-day visit to India, visited Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Thursday and was seen on Thursday trying his hand at the iconic charkha, or the spinning wheel, at Mahatma Gandhi’s Ashram.

    The British Prime Minister was greeted by troupes performing traditional Gujarati dances and music at the airport and along the road as his convoy headed for the hotel.

    The roadshow started outside the airport and passed through Ashram Road via Dafnala and Riverfront.

    As many as 40 platforms were erected at regular intervals on the four-km stretch from the Airport Circle to the five-star hotel on Ashram Road where again troupes performed traditional Indian dances to welcome Johnson.

    ‘Guide to London’, one of the first few books written by Mahatma Gandhi which never got published will also be gifted to UK Prime Minister by Sabarmati Ashram.

    ‘The Spirit’s Pilgrimage’, the autobiography of Madeleine Slade or Mirabehn who became Mahatma Gandhi’s disciple will be gifted to Boris Johnson by Sabarmati Ashram.

    On the first day, Johnson will be in Gujarat, where he is set to announce investments in science, health and technology collaborations. On Friday, he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and hold talks on economic, security and defence ties.

    The UK Prime Minister hopes to strike new economic deals between Britain and its huge former colony worth over £1 billion in areas including software engineering and health.

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2022, 11:31 AM IST
