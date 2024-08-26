'We're fighting organized gang': Hungary PM exposes 'Empire of George Soros', viral video sparks outburst

In an undated viral video, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has alleged that the ongoing Islamic migration into Europe is not a series of unfortunate events but a well-orchestrated plan led by billionaire financier George Soros.

In what has sparked massive outburst on social media, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has alleged that the ongoing Islamic migration into Europe is not a series of unfortunate events but a well-orchestrated plan led by billionaire financier George Soros. The explosive claims, made in an resurfaced viral video, have sparked widespread debate and raised questions about the influence of Soros on European politics.

Orban's remarks center around a purported document that he says exposes Soros' involvement in what he describes as an "not an accidental story". The Hungarian leader pointed to a specific publication by Soros, dated September 26, 2015, in the Project Syndicate, where Soros allegedly outlined a six-point plan to reshape Europe through mass migration.

"I do remember how Mr George Soros published his plan in English in Project Syndicate publication. It was done 2015, September 26, and he published a plan. He said that here is my and I'm quoting, 'Here are the 6 components of my comprehensive plan'. I just quote two of three points of that. First is, he said very clearly, 'EU has to accept at least a million asylum seekers annually'. That was the first point. Second he said, 'adequate financing is critical' and he proposed to issue long term Euro bonda for financing the migration crisis and the migrants social and welfare taking care when they arrive to the European Union," he was quoted as saying in the viral video from July 2024.

Orban had emphasized that this plan was not merely theoretical but actively being implemented, with Hungary being a key target. "Another point which is very important for Hungary which is involving the territory of Hungary directly into this program, he said that 'safe channels must be established for asylum seekers starting with getting them from Greece and Italy to their destination countries', which means to bring them to Greece to Hungary and then help them go to Austria," he had said.

The Hungarian Prime Minister had also framed this as part of a broader effort by what he termed the "Empire of George Soros," a network of NGOs and political leaders across Europe who, he claimed, were working to undermine Christian conservative values and national sovereignty.

"So don't forget that what we are speaking about is not an accidental story, not a bulk of 10 years of accidental stories. It's a plan which is going on. It was written. It was published. It's known. So we are fighting again an organized gang called Empire of George Soros. NGos who are just supporting everybody, who is transgressing our legal system and our regulation and financing illegal activity against our nation," Orban had said.

Orban had also accused Soros of "buying out MPs and other leaders" within EU institutions to advance this agenda, which he claimed aims to "eliminate Christian conservative national-based political leaders and voters from the European Union decision-making bodies."

"So this is why the story is not just about migration, but it's about how this European Union is working and how George Soros was able to captive the main positions inside many institutions of European Union, buying out MPs and other leaders. And in order to execute the plan, which is written and it's against all the Christian and nation-based political forces. It's against us. It's about how to change Europe and how to eliminate and push aside all the Christian conservative national based political leaders and voters from the European Union decision making bodies," he had concluded.

The resurfaced video of Orban's statements has gone viral, reigniting debates about the role of George Soros in European politics and migration policies.

"Indian Hindu can't even imagine what could have happened with them if Soros puppet had won 2024 elections OBC, SC/ST caste census are just distractions, Soros ultimate target is civil war in India and eliminate Hindu civilization and he has given supari for this to Balak Buddhi. Even Elon Musk has said that Soros is on a mission to finish all civilizations," wrote one user on X in response to the viral video.

Another added, "An evil man with dangerous intent and loads of money."

"Question is why are they so late in waking up, in fact some countries are still in deep slumber," said a third user.

Here's a look at some of the reactions to Orban's viral video:

