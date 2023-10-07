Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    WATCH: Videos of Palestinians celebrating Hamas-led group's attack on southern Israel goes viral

    Israel on Saturday morning declared a “state of readiness for war”, amid a massive barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip and infiltration into its southern area, killing at least one person and injuring 16 others.

    WATCH Videos of Palestinians celebrating Hamas-led group's attack on southern Israel goes viral snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 7, 2023, 1:07 PM IST

    Israel declared a "state of readiness for war" on Saturday morning in response to a significant barrage of rockets launched from the Gaza Strip and an infiltration into its southern region, resulting in at least one fatality and 16 injuries. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi was conducting an assessment and approving action plans. The IDF statement placed responsibility squarely on Hamas, stating, "Hamas... which is behind this attack, will bear the results and responsibility for the events."

    Magen David Adom, the rescue and relief service, reported one person killed and 16 others wounded in rocket attacks targeting southern and central Israel. A woman in her 60s lost her life in a direct rocket strike in southern Gderot.

    Among the injured, two were in serious condition, six in moderate condition, and seven sustained minor injuries, according to the medics.

    The IDF issued a warning that "the Hamas terror group will pay a very heavy price" for their surprise attack. They revealed that Hamas had carried out a coordinated operation, involving rocket fire and a terrorist infiltration into Israeli territory.

    Mohammed Deif, the head of Hamas' military wing, stated, "We warned the enemy not to continue its aggression against the Al-Aqsa Mosque," and indicated that this was just the initial phase of Hamas' renewed efforts against Israel.

    Instructions were issued by the Israeli military to residents of towns near the Gaza Strip to stay in their homes, and the rest of the public was advised to remain close to bomb shelters.

    Unverified footage from the Gaza Strip reportedly showed Hamas militants with the body of an IDF soldier taken from Israel during the morning's attack, as described by the Times of Israel.

    In response to the situation, Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant approved the draft of reserve soldiers in alignment with the IDF's requirements. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was en route to the Defence Ministry Headquarters for a security assessment with the participation of all heads of the security establishment.

    Meanwhile, several unverified videos of Palestinians celebrating the attack on Israel by Hama-led armed groups has gone viral on X, formerly known as Twitter. Asianet Newsable does not vouch for the authenticity of these videos. Take a look:

    Last Updated Oct 7, 2023, 1:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Spike in North Korea-Russia train traffic raises concerns of potential arms transfer snt

    Spike in North Korea-Russia train traffic raises concerns of potential arms transfer

    Shocking Norwegian family discovers Viking-era artefacts while searching for lost earring in garden snt

    Shocking! Norwegian family discovers Viking-era artefacts while searching for lost earring in garden

    WATCH Hamas launches surprise attack on southern Israel with infiltration, rockets; IDF declares state of war snt

    WATCH: Israel declares state of war after Hamas launches surprise attack with infiltration, rocket barrages

    Canada 2 Indian trainee pilots killed as plane crashes in British Columbia check details AJR

    Canada: 2 Indian trainee pilots killed as plane crashes in British Columbia; check details

    Explained Why Russia's Su-57 has an edge over the US F-35?

    Explained: Why Russia's Su-57 has an edge over the US F-35

    Recent Stories

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan breaks silence on appointment bribery case; slams Congress for supporting BJP anr

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan breaks silence on appointment bribery case; slams Congress for supporting BJP

    Kylie Jenner stuns in SEXY pictures: Entrepreneur flaunts her figure at Paris Fashion Week SHG

    Kylie Jenner stuns in SEXY pictures: Entrepreneur flaunts her figure at Paris Fashion Week

    Mumbai to Goa: 7 MUST visit places in Western India for October travel ATG

    Mumbai to Goa: 7 MUST visit places in Western India for October travel

    Should I be CM again or not': Shivraj Chouhan at Madhya Pradesh rally AJR

    'Should I be CM again or not': Shivraj Chouhan at Madhya Pradesh rally

    Football MLS 2023-24: Lionel Messi's potential return boosts Inter Miami's playoff hopes osf

    MLS 2023-24: Lionel Messi's potential return boosts Inter Miami's playoff hopes

    Recent Videos

    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon